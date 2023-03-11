Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show in Los Angeles, celebrities invited – The Hollywood Reporter

Three days before the 2023 Oscars, Donatella Versace showcased her Versace Women’s and Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 collections at a rooftop runway show in the Pacific Design Center parking lot, with Instagram-worthy views of the Los Angeles skyline, on the evening of March 9.

“This collection starts from the understanding and appreciation of the body that we have always had in our hearts at Versace. We applied the lessons learned at the Atelier to ready-to-wear: the construction, the tailoring, the beauty of the fabric. It’s a celebration of our craftsmanship and our understanding of true luxury,” Donatella Versace said in a statement to the show’s notes.

Veteran model Naomi Campbell paraded with Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, while the Hollywood crowd of over 500 guests included Miley Cyrus (who told THR that the show was “magnificent…really pretty!” leaving), Cher (who chatted with Sir Elton John and was accompanied by her boyfriend Alexander Edwards), Demi Moore with her daughter Rumer Willis, Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, Ariana DeBose, Lily James, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Allison Williams.

“First of all, I’m thrilled the show is here in LA, it’s in our backyard,” said Dwyane Wade, who stars in Versace’s current eyewear campaign and wore a pair of aviators. gold with the collection’s gold Medusa design. while attending the show with his wife Gabrielle Union. “We have just returned from Paris. I’m really excited to be able to participate in the campaign and get the green light from Donatella herself, and to be able to come here and be part of the brand and experience everything. Mario Sorrenti shot the campaign and I just had to stay there. He made me look better than me, so that was good.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Versace FW23 show at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Wade said his relationship with Versace began when he wore a white Versace suit to the 2022 Met Gala, thanks to his stylist Jason Bolden. At the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, Union showed up in a colorful Circa 1989 beaded and strapless Gianni Versace haute couture gown, while Wade wore a black Atelier Versace suit with gold Medusa detailing. “I only had black, so I didn’t bother!” Wade said, smiling and wearing a peach-colored, double-breasted shirtless suit.

“I love Donatella and it’s been a long time. I haven’t seen her in a decade I think so, like I said, I’m a dinosaur. I’m still living the dream! Pamela Anderson said THR, laughing as they wait for the show to begin. Showing off her black, oversized and heavily fringed Versace jacket, she said: “It’s 100% recycled fabric.”

Pamela Anderson at the Versace FW23 show. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

There with her daughters Nicky and Paris Hilton (who closed the Spring/Summer 2023 show in Milan wearing a sparkly pink dress paired with mittens and a veil), Kathy Hilton said THR“One of the first shows I took Paris and Nicky to was Versace in Paris, and they were between 13 and 17 and it was the most beautiful show you’ve ever seen in your life. Dutch tulips! Pink It was so exciting and theatrical and it really made them love fashion and obviously Versace.

Hollywood stylist Law Roach spoke to THR on “a bunch of really great Versace moments” in his career highlighted by “Zendaya a week ago at the NAACP [Image Awards] and as Joan of Arc at the Met Gala. Roach was referring to a Spring 2002 Atelier Versace strapless black and green silk dress with a plunging neckline, high slit and ruffled train worn by the actress on February 25 and a silver armor-like Versace dress with chainmail. chainmail and a spiked belt she wore in 2018.

Models walk the runway during the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show at the Pacific Design Center. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“I wanted to go big and be a little daring,” said Matt Bomer, referring to the dark purple suit he wore alongside his stylist, Warren Alfie Baker. “I have to tell you, it’s one of the most comfortable things I’ve ever worn. I love sewing. I love the way it drapes. Versace is iconic. I’m so glad they’re doing the show here and we can be a part of it.

Anne Hathaway Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway showed up with her stylist, Erin Walsh. The latter said: “We talked about the world that Donatella created and when you look at people here, they look at ‘Versace’ almost before themselves. It’s like putting on this armor. It is something very specific. And when you put the clothes on, you feel a certain way, instantly. The duo danced together in their seats later to Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” as the show ended.

Fashion designer Donatella Versace acknowledges the applause from the audience. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In terms of fashion, Versace’s more is more aesthetic has gone beautifully understated in this collection, transitioning into sleek luxury less is more – although the house’s key codes are still in place.

A sharp structured fit and assertive shoulders – key trends throughout the Fall/Winter 2023 fashion season – have been given room to breathe in the form of boxy jackets, slightly oversized coats and voluminous dresses and skirts (for men and women). The tension between hard and soft brought balance to leggy hemlines, tapered corset busts and radiance aplenty. Denim was another highlight, also in fitted and slightly roomy silhouettes, from a coveted duffel coat to crinkle jeans for him or her. There really was something for everyone and every occasion.

Dear Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Considering the time and place, it was no surprise that the show featured a generous array of red carpet-ready suits and dresses. A series of skin-tight jersey dresses were draped in a beautiful Grecian form with frills at the shoulders; others featured a splash-like Dalmatian print or bloomed in a graphic autumnal floral pattern, also seen on men’s shirts. Gloves have been paired with and transformed almost every look, appearing in colorful satin with bold bracelets and cocktail rings worn over them or in shiny black leather with hardware embellishments. Pointed-toe pumps and boots, chic wrap-around sunglasses — a Hollywood staple — and dramatic, glossy black winged eyeliner were a few final punctuation marks. Some dresses referenced the Spring-Summer 1995 collection.

After the show, Baker said THR that he was impressed by the “sophisticated and clean” look of the collection. “The lines were amazing, the collection was stunning, and obviously bringing out Queen Naomi Campbell was runway heaven.”

Dressed in a casual gray double-breasted suit and rushing up the stairs to exit, Channing Tatum said: “It was unbelievably gorgeous; I loved the old school big square suits she made. Amazing!”