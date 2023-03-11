Fashion designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka call Palm Beach home

Palm Beach County has in recent years become the new home of one of the biggest fashion names in the country and the world.

Fashion designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka met in New York in 1988.

It’s always been Badgley Mischka’s mission is your fabulous zip and you’re dressed up, Mischka said. We started the company when clothes were complicated. You needed instructions on how to wear them wrapped and tied and very difficult. So, we made our clothes very simply a zipper and you are ready.

So we’ve really loved Palm Beach for so many years and now we love living here full time,” Mischka said.

Mischka has an engineering background. At one point he studied prosthetics, but later got into menswear.

Badgley is an accomplished equestrian, who burst into the design world under Donna Karen’s lap.

In New York, the couple connected, both professionally and personally, and began designing together, launching their own brand and battling at first.

At the start of the career, we go to these parties and we’re like, Oh, my God, we have to go to FedEx now, because we miss shipping the dress, Mischka said.

There are huge moments of fun and creativity, but it’s really a lot of work, Badgley said.

From the runways of Hollywood, New York, London and Milan, success began and the couple began popping up in South Florida, making part-time stops over the years in Palm Beach.

I have to admit, I think growing up, when we first lived in New York, we were the kind of people who thought if you didn’t live in New York, you were a loser, Badgley said. Now, even though I love it there, I could never go back. Plus, it seems like half of New York is in Palm Beach.

We mainly make evening wear, so evening wear has taken a nose dive during the pandemic. Nobody was going anywhere, it was disastrous, but we pivoted, Mischka said. We started making clothes that were more casual, still luxurious and beautiful, but more casual and more at home.

The style is perfectly suited to the South Florida sun.

The two chose Palm Beach to house one of only two Badgley Mischka boutiques in the world. They opened the doors to their location on Worth Avenue in 2022.

We’ve always had amazing company in Palm Beach, and we love the way the Palm Beach woman dresses. We’ve always had a strong contingency of customers in New York and Palm Beach — that made sense, Badgley said. We understand her, we understand her way of dressing, we know what her living room looks like, how she receives people.

And she likes our clothes, so that helps, says Mischka.

I think the flora and fauna of are very inspiring. Flowers, landscaping and guest houses, we sometimes use tropical flowers in our prints and everything is inspired by Palm Beach, Mischka said.

Today, Palm Beach is where this dynamic duo hangs their hats. biking and eating at all the usual hotspots.

I find it really fascinating the way people entertain themselves here, the way people dress here, it’s a really strong identity and a very strong culture,” Badgley said.

Palm Beach offers a fresh palette and just the pace the pair were looking for.

Besides their life in Palm Beach, they donate their time and love to horse rescues and other charities close to their hearts.

