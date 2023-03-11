5 Editor-Approved New Spring Fashion Arrivals From Amazon





For most people, the start of a new season is all about weather changes and waiting for upcoming holidays and events in the coming months. But as someone who finds the best Amazon deals for a living, I spend the weeks leading up to a new season anxiously waiting for new fashion retailers to drop. I’m happy to report that the site has officially gone into spring mode and the new clothes, shoes and accessories are as cute as I hoped.

Of course, I did the hard work for you and reduced Amazon’s new fashion arrivals section to my top five picks. From a silky maxi dress and versatile long-sleeved blouse to a pearl necklace, here are the fashion items under $100 I buy on Amazon for spring:





Prettygarden Asymmetric Floral Print Midi Skirt Amazon



I wasn’t much of a skirt person in the past, but this year I’m ready to change that. This Prettygarden Floral Maxi Skirt immediately caught my attention, thanks to its high-low hem, elastic waistband and ruffles. In addition, it is made from a lightweight, but not transparent, material. according to a buyer, it is perfect in hot weather. I see myself wearing this skirt just as well with a button-up blouse in the office as with a white t-shirt at the weekend. Choose from 11 colors and sizes S to XL.

Buy now: $29 with coupon (originally $40); amazon.com

Long sleeve gauze blouse with smocked bodice The Drop Wes Amazon



During spring transition weather, when it’s too hot to wear sweaters, but not warm enough for sleeveless tops, I never have the right shirts to wear. So when I saw this airy long-sleeved blouse from The Drop, I immediately added it to my basket. Available in two solid colors and two patterns, the top features a square neckline, puff sleeves with elastic cuffs, a gathered bodice and a ruffled hem. Not only is it the perfect weight for average temperatures, the blouse is also extremely versatile in terms of style, as you can wear it with casual jeans, sophisticated pants or even a mini skirt.

Buy now: $50; amazon.com

The Drop Arlette halterneck maxi dress in silky stretch Amazon



Another piece not to be missed from The Drop, this halter style satin long dress is the definition of effortless chic. It has a simple, straight silhouette with a few key design details, including a ruffle at the high neckline, a keyhole closure at the back, and a subtle side slit. I am attending a wedding in April and this dress stood out to me as the perfect elegant yet comfortable outfit for a spring or summer event. It is available in four colors and patterns and sizes XXS to 5X.

Buy now: $60; amazon.com

Score Cushionaire Lace-Up Sneaker Amazon



It wouldn’t be spring fashion without a new pair of sneakers, and I’m a big fan of these beige and white sneakers. Made from vegan leather, the shoes have memory foam padding inside for all-day comfort and textured rubber outsoles for stability. Given their neutral color palette, these sneakers will go well with a wide range of outfits, from jeans and a t-shirt to my new floral maxi skirt. And the best part? They are only $50.

Buy now: $50; amazon.com

By Adina Eden Double Row Pearl Necklace Amazon



Besides wearing more skirts this spring, I’m finally ready to jump on the pearl jewelry trend with this double strand necklace. I love the look of layered necklaces, and this two-in-one option with a single lobster clasp will keep the pieces from tangling. Plus, it has multiple buckle options on the clasp, so you can customize the length to match your top’s neckline. I plan to wear it with everything from casual graphic tees to formal dresses, giving my outfits a more polished look.

Buy now: $98; amazon.com

Once you’ve gone through my five new favorite pieces, check out All of Amazon’s Spring Fashion Arrivals section, here.

