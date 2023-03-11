Miley Cyrus brings drama in slit dress and heels to Versace show – Footwear News





Miley Cyrus had a busy night before the release of her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” this Friday. The “Flowers” singer attended Versace’s Fall 2023 show for the first time. The show, held in Los Angeles on Thursday, featured many familiar faces like Dua Lipa, Anne Hathaway and more. Cyrus wore a stunning long dress from the luxury house, giving the gothic style a romantic touch.

Cyrus attends the Versace FW23 Fashion Show on March 9 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Her one-shoulder dress was made of a light pink and black tulle with several cascading diamond chains draped over the bodice and a high slit on the right leg. Cyrus added a chunky silver bracelet to the set. The star added black heels to complete the look. She wore strappy sandals with a few overlapping straps over the toes and a thin strap around the ankle for extra support. The stiletto heel reaches at least 4 inches in height. After the Versace show, Cyrus went to her album launch party, held at the Gucci Osteria in Los Angeles. The party also celebrated the singer as the face of Gucci Flora, making it a double celebration for Cyrus. She wore a black one-shoulder sequin mini dress with a large green faux fur jacket added on top. She wore a silver metal Gucci bag, black sunglasses, sparkly earrings and she wore the same strappy heels as at the Versace show.

Cyrus at Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura on March 9 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Gucci Cyrus’ new album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ was released today, as was her Disney+ special, ‘Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’. PHOTOS: Click here to see Cyrus and more front row at Versace Fall 2023.

