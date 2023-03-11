Fashion
Tennis Central Men: #20 Tennessee vs. LSU
After handily beating Vanderbilt on Thursday, Tennessee is looking to earn a second SEC home win this weekend as the Tigers come to town.
Live stats will be provided by UTsports.com and can be foundhere. Live streaming is available for free via Playsighthere.
Admission is free and free tennis parking is located at SC40 in the Kingston Pike building. Additional parking information can be foundhere.For outdoor games at Barksdale Stadium this season, concessions and alcoholic beverages will be sold in the lobby at the top of the stand behind court two. More information on Tennessee’s fan experience improvement efforts can be found here.
LAST TIME OUT
Tennessee beat in-state rival Vanderbilt in convincing fashion, 6-1, Thursday in Knoxville.
LSU SCOUTING
Tennessee (10-5, 1-1 SEC) holds a slight 34-33-1 advantage over LSU (8-4, 0-3 SEC) in the all-time series, which dates back to 1952. The only tie is occurred in 1968, 2-2. The Vols have won 13 of the last 16 meetings with the Tigers, including five straight wins.
Saturday is LSU’s fourth conference game of the season and third on the road. He opened SEC play at Texas A&M, losing 4-1, before dropping a pair of 6-1 decisions to Florida’s No. 19 at home and Kentucky’s No. 6 at Lexington.
The Tigers’ last real road win against an SEC foe came on March 20, 2022, as they beat Alabama, 4-2. On a trip to the Bayou last season, then-fourth-placed Tennessee outscored LSU, 4-1, on March 27. In each of the last two meetings between the teams, including this week’s game, LSU has been ranked No. 40 in the ITA Team Rankings after playing the Vols.
FLIGHTS IN THE RANKING
Simple
#7 Johannus Monday
#62 Emile Hudd
#120 Shunsuke Mitsui
Double
#4 Pat Harper/Johannus Monday
#50 Emile Hudd/Shunsuke Mitsui
TIGERS IN THE CLASSIFICATION
Simple
#55 Ronnie Hohman
Double
#35 Stefan Latinovic/Nick Watson
HE COMES FROM A LAND BELOW
Pat Harper has won six of its last seven singles matches, dating to last season. At 3-0 on the singles courts this year, the Aussie has a 24-5 advantage in his last two wins, each coming in sixth place. Harper defeated Vanderbilt’s Macsen Sisam in straight sets Thursday, improving his career SEC singles record to 8-4.
WELCOME TO THE DIAZ SALON
Angel Diaz consistently strengthened the bottom of Tennessee’s singles roster this dual season, posting a combined 9-2 record at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles spots. Overall this spring, Diaz is 10-2 and 19-8 in singles matches overall, dating back to the fall.
CLASSIFIED FLIGHTS
With the ITA’s March 7 update to its singles and doubles rankings, Tennessee has been acclaimed either in the top 10 in singles or top 10 in doubles in 18 of the last 19 updates to the dual-season standings, dated March 24, 2021. week, UT has a top-10 ranking in both singles and doubles. Johannus Monday is ranked No. 7 in singles and the duo of Monday and Harper come in at No. 4 in doubles.
OJ time
Monday, a two-time ITA singles All-American, is 20-2 in combined singles and doubles this spring. At 10-1 in singles and 10-1 in doubles this spring, 14 of those 20 total wins are at the top of the roster (7-1 in singles No. 1 and 7-1 in doubles No. 1) . Monday is one of four players in the country currently ranked in the ITA’s top five in doubles and top 10 in singles.
HISTORY IN SIGHT
Harper, with 86 career doubles wins at Tennessee, is nine wins out of the top 10 on the program’s all-time doubles wins list. If he reached 100 career doubles wins by the end of the season, he would only become the ninth Vol to do so in a career.
DUBS DUBS
Tennessee is 27-7 (.794) in double-doubles play this spring. That winning percentage ranks second in the SEC behind South Carolina’s 30-6 mark (.833).
MILESTONES FOLLOW-UP
Diaz needs another singles victory to reach his 70th career singles win.
Thomas Rodriguez is one doubles win away from earning her 80th career doubles win.
FAST HITTERS
With three individuals (Monday, Shunsuke Mitsui And Emile Hudd) having played in that position, the Vols are 11-2 for first place in singles this double season.
Hudd is riding a six-game winning streak in doubles throughout her career. Five of the six wins in the streak have been alongside Mitsui.
In Tennessee’s win over Vanderbilt on Thursday, he reached 50 team doubles wins this spring.
Tennessee is 49-5 (.907) at home since the start of the 2020 dual season, including an 8-1 home record in 2023.
The Vols are 8-0 this year when they earn a run for fifth place in singles.
UT has won the doubles point in 13 of its 15 games this season.
Seven different Vols on UT’s nine-man roster have earned Tennessee’s 10 wins this season, with Blaise BicknellDiaz and Hudd leading the team with two each. Martim Prata, Boris Kozlov,Monday and Mitsui have won one match each this year.
FOLLOWING
Tennessee begins its first multi-game SEC road trip of the season next week, traveling south to face Alabama on Thursday, March 16 at 5 p.m. ET, before taking on seventh-seeded Georgia in Athens on Saturday. March 18 at 4 p.m. AND.
