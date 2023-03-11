For Anshula Kapoor’s Ramp Debut at Lakme Fashion Week, A Shout From Brother Arjun





Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in a still from the video. (Courtesy: arjun kapoor ) New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor is on cloud nine. After all, her sister Anshula Kapoor on Thursday walked the ramp for one of Lakme Fashion Week’s designers. The actor shared a video of the event on Instagram. We can see Arjun Kapoor yelling at his sister nailing his step and how. On such a special occasion, Arjun Kapoor missed their mother Mona Shourie Kapoor who died in 2012 after a long battle with cancer. In his note, the actor wrote, Hope you watch her today and miss your smiling mom to see what your daughter has grown to be Proud of you, Ansh You inspire me to never give up. No, we are not crying, you are crying. Anshula Kapoor did not miss the adorable message. She quickly dropped a love-filled note for her brother in the comments. It read, I love you, bhai. Anshula also added a red heart to it. Actress Kriti Sanon thought it was cute. According to Anushka Sharam and Bhumi Pednekar, the message was so kind. Singer Sophie Choudry spoke out on behalf of everyone when she wrote, You are beautiful. Karan Boolani dropped a bunch of emojis below the post. Karan is married to Anshula’s cousin, Rhea Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor also shared a bunch of red hearts under the post. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor have followed suit. On his mother’s birthday last month, Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of a letter he wrote to his mother almost 25 years ago. A set of two photos was attached to it. Arjun Kapoor wrote a heartbreaking note read, I’m out of pictures now Maa. I’m out of words too, so I’m putting something again that sums up the child in me, maybe I also lacked energy and strength, but today is your birthday and it’s the best day of the year for me that’s why i promise i will never give up i promise i will find new energy and strength and i promise i will make you proud wherever you are love you feel rather empty without your smile ya happy birthday to everything. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in To install Kuttey. Featured Video of the Day Goddess OG Zeenat Aman walks the ramp LFW – Anyone can go home

