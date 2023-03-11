Britney Spears posted 5 Instagram posts of herself wearing the same red dress from slightly different angles





Britney Spears is no stranger to social media reposts. The beloved pop singer regularly drops images with different filters, reposts her favorite clips and re-edits some of her dance videos. Yesterday, however, she turned a few more heads than usual when she posted photos of herself wearing the same red dress in five separate posts, all of which were posted in quick succession. All of the social media posts came without captions and simply featured Spears wearing a fantastic red dress, although the angles and her expressions were different in each. You can check out the first one below… Now, if you’re like me and regularly follow Britney Spears on her social accounts, you might be thinking haven’t I seen this dress before? Yes. The answer is yes. The pop star actually posted a fabulous video of herself in the same dress five weeks ago. At the time, she said she was channeling Julia Roberts because the outfit has a bit of a A pretty woman vibe to it. In the previous post, which featured video footage, she also rocked a red hat, although there was no sign of that in the post above. There was also no red hat sign in any of the other four posts. However, each contains a happy Britney Spears who looks great and seems to be having a lot of fun. You can check out another of the images below… All five images got tens of thousands of likes, but fans responded slightly more to one than the other. It already has over 35,000 likes, about 5,000 more than its closest competitor. Maybe it’s all about the algorithm or maybe there’s just something subtle about her appearance that connects with her fans a bit more. You can check out the most popular images below… Britney Spears’ social media posts and general behavior have been scrutinized to extreme levels since her conservatorship ended. Last year, a flurry of reposts caused some fans to drop conspiracy theories under her photos and videos about where she lived and if she was okay, to the point where she had to disable comments. Of course, it later transpired that she just didn’t like her new house and was still spending time in her old house, and there was absolutely nothing wrong with that. More recently, rumors of an alleged intervention have circulated. They claimed that those close to Spears planned to push her into treatment for alleged substance abuse issues. Britney denied there was a problem and nothing seemed to come of it, other than a look over her shoulder and a second guess from fans. Her husband Sam Asghari also released a statement making it clear that Spears is an adult and will make her own medical choices. I can’t speak to what’s going on in Britney Spears’ life or why she decided to post these photos as five separate posts instead of one post with multiple photos. But I can tell you she looks great in her red dress, and I’m glad she looks like she’s having fun modeling this fantastic look.

