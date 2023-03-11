Fashion
The best morning skincare routine for men, according to experts
Your morning routine might look like this: you press snooze several times before you finally get out of bed. You get in and out of the shower, quickly washing your face with soap and warm water. Then you get dressed and leave.
It looks like you get to the office in no time. We understand you’re tired and busy, but experts say your skin needs more care than that.
On average, men will prefer having a simpler skincare routine than women, but that doesn’t mean soap in the shower will be enough, says Doctor Dustin Portelabased in Idaho certified dermatologist.
A good morning skincare routine isn’t just about looking refreshed for the next few hours. It sets you up for long-term skincare success. The experts explained why and the essential steps in the morning skincare routine.
Why Your Morning Skincare Routine Matters
It might seem like just another item on an already long to-do list, but the right morning skincare routine can be preventative and restorative.
Generally, most people suffer from the same skin issues: dehydration, dry or dull complexion, aging, and dark spots/hyperpigmentation, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldfaden. Goldfaden MD. All of these can be easily addressed once the proper regimen is in place. But, with so many products available on the market, how do we choose what is best for us?
The skincare aisle at a local drug store can seem incredibly overwhelming and daunting with all the products and ingredients. However, choosing the right morning skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated. Experts have helped you overcome the marketing jargon and provided you with the best skincare routine order.
The best skincare routine
You can divide your skincare routine into two buckets: non-negotiable and nice-to-have, so you can prioritize however you see fit.
Essential Steps in Skin Care Routine
Experts agree: These three steps are necessary for any morning skincare routine. Here is the skin care routine order that everyone should follow.
Purify
The first step in any morning skincare routine is to wash your face, but soap and water won’t be enough. Choose a cleanser that’s right for your skin type.
If you have oily skin, choose a foam or gel cleanser that will remove excess oil, says Dr. Portela. Avoid strong-scented cleansers as they may cause irritation. If you have normal or dry skin, a mild cleanser is best. These may be more like a cream or a milky cleanser.
Hydrate
Heidy Urra, the leading medical esthetician and skincare expert at Plastic Surgery In Miami, said that after cleansing, you should “apply a toner to help balance the skin’s pH levels and prepare the skin for the rest of the routine” and then “apply a light, oil-free moisturizer to hydrate and protect the skin.”
Apply sunscreen
Finally, protect your skin by putting on sunscreen, even in winter.
Arguably, the most important step in any regimen is sun protection, says Dr. Goldfaden. The sad truth is that you can put any serum or treatment on your skin, but if you don’t wear SPF, it’s in vain. The sun is the number one cause of premature aging, wrinkles, dark spots, and a dull, aging complexion.
Dr. Portela says he sometimes hears feedback from men who don’t like the greasy feel or smell of sunscreen.
That’s why my most common recommendation for men’s sunscreen is the Mantl Invisible Daily SPF, Portela says. The gel texture spreads easily on the skin without clumping or white melting. In addition, it has a pleasant and subtle masculine scent.
Nice-to-have skincare routine steps
Add these items to your morning skincare routine if you have the time or desire.
Take vitamin C
Vitamin C is an integral part of a healthy diet. However, it is also a common and effective skincare ingredient.
If you have time to add an extra step, I recommend using an antioxidant serum with vitamin C, says Dr. Portela. There are many brands to choose from. Treat the entire face, including the skin under the eyes.
Exfoliate
Dr. Goldfaden suggests regular exfoliation.
Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells, revealing fresher, more luminous skin, says Dr. Goldfaden. Exfoliation also helps remove dark spots caused by sun damage, scarring, or hormones.
Exfoliants can be physical or chemical. Dr. Goldfaden says chemical exfoliants are popular right now.
When choosing a peel, start with a less aggressive acid because many can be harsh, he says.
You will want to speak to your dermatologist. For some skin types it can be irritating. A dermatologist can help you find the best frequency and products for your skin.
At the end of the line
The morning skincare routine you choose is important. Even the order of the steps is essential to ensure that the ingredients and products have the desired effects. Cleansing, moisturizing, and daily application of SPF are all essential to keep skin clean, hydrated, and protected from the sun. Many men also shave and should do so after cleansing and moisturizing to reduce the risk of razor burn. Regular exfoliation and a vitamin C serum can also reduce dullness and problems under the eyes. Your dermatologist is your best resource for product recommendations. If you notice a product causing irritation, stop using it and call your supplier.
