Shop the season’s best spring clothing trends

In case you didn’t know, the official start of spring is just 10 days away. While it might not be warm enough yet to rock bare arms and legs, you can start preparing your wardrobe for spring.
When it comes to warmer temperatures, everyone knows dresses are a must. That means a few new dresses should be 100% at the top of your shopping list. Sure, you probably still have dresses you love, but a new year means new trends. If you want to score some major style points this season, upgrade your wardrobe with the spring clothing trends below. There are great options for summer weddings, weekend brunches and everything in between.
1. Tiered Dresses
Tiers are an easy way to make a dress a little more visually interesting without going for a pattern or print. This spring, there are tons of cute long and short options.
Boden dress in seersucker jersey with ruffles$59.50 (original $85)
Caslon Floral Short Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress$79
2. Midi dresses
Cropped shorts may be a hot weather staple, but midi dresses are having a big time this year. Believe it or not, they flatter many body types and look great with flat sandals, heels and even sneakers.
Wash Lab wrap-effect denim midi dress in denim$88.80 (original $148)
Frame Twist Sleeveless Shirt Dress$478
3. Dresses with straps
Perfect for people who love a perfect fit, off the shoulder dresses are fun, flirty and sure to be everywhere this spring and summer.
Reformation Twilight Tie Shoulder Midi Dress$278
Sophia Rose Tie-Strap Midi Summer Dress by Steve Madden$89
4. Black dresses
Yes, spring is usually all about pastels and bright colors, but lightweight, spring-ready black dresses will be on trend this season.
Astr the Label Cross Bust Midi Dress$99
Nordstrom Signature Mixed Media Tank Dress$169
5. Shirt dresses
When you want to feel polished and professional while still being stylish and fashion-forward, slip into a shirt dress. They are really flattering and make for a perfect unique outfit.
ASOS Design Curve midi shirt dress$63
Caslon Gauze Vacation Shirt Dress$89
6. Cut-out dresses
Ready to show some skin now that the temperatures are rising? You’ll be happy to hear that cutout dresses are back and better than ever.
Chelsea28 Embroidered Eyelet Cutout Cuff Sleeve Midi Dress$119
Astr the Label long sleeve floral print midi dress with cut out back$96
7. Floral Dresses
I know, flowers for spring aren’t exactly revolutionary, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect them. Unlike the dull, matronly styles we’ve seen so often, this spring’s floral dresses are sexy, whimsical, and just what you’ll want to wear when the sun is shining.
House of CB Carmen Floral strapless summer dress$225
Free People Golden Hour Smocked-bodice cotton maxi dress$168
