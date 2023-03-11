Eagles Drop Road Conference Competition





Next game: at MSEO 03/11/2023 | 1:00 p.m. March 11 (Saturday) / 1:00 p.m. To MSOE CHICAGO, Ill. The Edgewood College Eagles men’s volleyball team returned to the courts for the second time in March on Friday night. They participated in a Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) battle against the Illinois Tech Scarlet Hawks. The Eagles (4-13, 0-3 NACC) held off the Scarlet Hawks (6-9, 2-1) but failed to get past their Avian rivals and fell to 3-0 (25-23, 25 -22 , 25-18) mode. HOW DID IT HAPPEN – Illinois Tech had all the momentum early on in an 8-1 run. Edgewood College lost the lead, a 6-1 rally closing them at 9-7. Three unanswered Scarlet Hawks put the Eagles back in a 12-7 hole. Edgewood College persisted, eventually coming back tied at 21-21 with a 5-2 sprint. Errors would doom the Eagles as they lost three points to Illinois Tech errors. – Neither team found a clear advantage in the first two thirds of the second period as the teams exchanged smaller rallies. The Scarlet Hawks found their momentum at the right time with an 8-3 streak that put them ahead 21-16. Errors would help Edgewood College close at 24-22, but a final kill put Illinois Tech ahead 2-0 in the game. – Both teams took bigger swings to start the third set, with the Scarlet Hawks starting 7-3 before a 7-1 Eagles run turned the game around for a 10-8 advantage. Edgewood College would hold on to its slim advantage before Illinois Tech found another tackle in a 13-3 shoot-off to close the set and the game. – Jake Chapman executed admirably, swinging for 10 wins with .769. Will Gehrke 27 assists in the game. – Riley Laite led the game with 13 kills, while Grant Couper did a bit of everything with four aces, two blocks and seven digs. BEYOND THE SCORE BOX – The Scarlet Hawks have led the series since 2021 2-0. – The loss was the Eagles’ fourth in a row and eight of nine. FOLLOWING Edgewood College is looking to bounce back with a quick turnaround. They will play another NACC road contest tomorrow in Milwaukee, Wis. The first serve against MSOE is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in a series the Raiders lead 2-0.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edgewoodcollegeeagles.com/news/2023/3/10/mens-volleyball-eagles-drop-road-conference-contest.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos