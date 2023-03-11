Fashion
Can fashion go green if sales continue to rise? DW 03/10/2023
When sustainability expert Lars Mortensen tried to determine how European lifestyles were harming the environment, he discovered three big issues lawmakers were trying to tackle: the homes we live in, the food in our plates and the cars and planes we use to get around. .
But it was the fourth of the garments we wear that had escaped their notice for decades.
Textiles have not been regulated in detail, said Mortensen of the European Environment Agency. “Most textiles are produced outside of Europe, which means the majority of impacts occur outside of Europe.”
The European Union is now pushing to clean up the fashion industry and the standards it sets could force retailers to fix dirty supply chains in other parts of the world.
By 2030, it wants all clothing sold in its market to be durable, repairable and recyclable. Labels should be clearer. More clothes will have to be made from recycled fibers. “Fast fashion is out of fashion,” the European Commission said in the strategy it announced last year.
But with rising greenhouse gas emissions and ship after ship of unwanted garments arriving in ports across Africa and Asia, experts fear the industry is actually heading in the direction opposite.
To prevent the planet from heating up by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F), world leaders have said they will work to ensure that the clothing sector must emit 45% less by 2030, according to a report of the non-profit World Resources Institute. Instead, it’s set to emit about 55% more.
Recycling is rare
The global clothing industry pumps 2% of the gases that heat the planet each year. Most of them come from production. It also uses fossil fuels to make synthetic fibers and rare earths and water to grow plants like cotton.
Many of the biggest retailers, like H&M and Zara, have based their business model on mass-producing cheap clothes and creating new styles every week. New entrants like Shein have stepped this up with new styles coming out every day.
Some companies, under pressure from customers and investors, have released collections that they market as sustainable and set themselves goals to clean up their business. Fast fashion giant H&M, for example, plans to cut emissions by 56% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040. Inditex, owner of Spanish retailer Zara, aims to achieve this the same year. .
But reducing environmental damage as sales increase is a tall order. After being worn and sometimes even without it, most clothes end up in landfills or incinerators. Data from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that works to reduce waste, suggests that only 13% of materials used to produce clothing are recycled in some form. Less than 1% is used to make new clothes.
Consumption is “the elephant in the room,” said Eliot Metzger, head of sustainable affairs at the World Resources Institute. “Few companies are willing to admit that they can’t keep selling more and more stuff to more people.”
Trash is piling up
The average European consumes 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of textiles each year, including non-clothing items like curtains and industrial fabrics, and sends around a quarter of that abroad, mostly to Africa and Asia, according to a report by the European Environment Agency. (EEA) in February. The clothes are collected on a voluntary basis, often by charity shops, and then resold.
Over the past two decades, European exports of used textiles have tripled to almost 1.7 million tonnes. But their fate is “very uncertain”, noted the AEE. “We just don’t know what’s going on,” said Mortensen, co-author of the report.
In Africa, where Europe sends 46% of its used textiles, there is a market for cheap second-hand clothes. But a large and unknown fraction end up in landfills or litter the streets and rivers. In Ghana, which is one of the biggest beneficiaries, a study estimated that 40% ended up as waste. Traders in the capital Accra say some clothes are too poorly made to wear again.
In Asia, where Europe sends 41% of its unwanted textiles, exports are more likely to be sorted and processed. Major destination countries, such as Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, act as hubs to the rest of the world.
Fabrics are often recycled. This may mean turning used clothing into industrial rags or building insulation. Garments that are not treated are often burned, sometimes in industry, or sent to landfill.
Demand reduction
With few signs of a slowdown in production, the amount of garments shipped overseas is expected to increase and anti-waste efforts could increase it further.
Today, only around a third of EU textile waste is collected for reuse and recycling. From 2025, however, Member States will have to collect everything. Retailers will be partly responsible for financing the system.
But without a big boost to increase the continent’s recycling capacity, Europe won’t be able to process all the clothes it collects. Neither will the countries it exports to, Mortensen said. “Incineration is the most obvious fate for textiles,” he said.
There are efforts to resolve this issue. The EU plans to restrict shipments to countries outside the OECD, a group of mainly wealthy countries, if they cannot manage it sustainably. She wants to require companies that export waste to check that the facilities that receive the clothes process them in an environmentally friendly way.
The strategy also attempts to address the underlying problem of the fashion industry: too many clothes that aren’t made to last. The EU wants to make it easier to repair clothes, design them for a longer lifespan and fight greenwashing through better labelling. Activists have criticized fashion brands for highlighting small efforts to reduce their environmental footprint while profiting from unsustainable practices.
If a business model is based on overproduction, “having a line of organic cotton t-shirts doesn’t really do the trick,” said Theresa Mrsen of campaign group Zero Waste Europe. “The most lasting thing is not to buy anything.”
Edited by: Tamsin Walker
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/fast-fashion-clothes-waste-europe/a-64937980
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can fashion go green if sales continue to rise? DW 03/10/2023
- Simon Case has warned Boris Johnson of the dire consequences of the lockdown
- Eagles Drop Road Conference Competition
- Smerconish questions why prosecutors would choose to “kill this hill” in the Trump investigation
- Legends League Cricket 2023: Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions beat Gautam Gambhir’s India Maharajas by 9 runs | Cricket news
- Shop the season’s best spring clothing trends
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan announces elections for May 14
- Men’s Golf Hosts Bash on the Beach in North Myrtle Beach
- Association between childhood autism and cardiometabolic disease
- Xi wins third term as China’s president despite challenges
- Climate crisis: New carbon capture method revealed by scientists – BBC News
- Do not postpone your colonoscopy.McLaren Healthcare News