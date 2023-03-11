Can fashion go green if sales continue to rise? DW 03/10/2023

When sustainability expert Lars Mortensen tried to determine how European lifestyles were harming the environment, he discovered three big issues lawmakers were trying to tackle: the homes we live in, the food in our plates and the cars and planes we use to get around. .

But it was the fourth of the garments we wear that had escaped their notice for decades.

Textiles have not been regulated in detail, said Mortensen of the European Environment Agency. “Most textiles are produced outside of Europe, which means the majority of impacts occur outside of Europe.”

Europeans wear clothes that are often made in one country and shipped to another after being worn Image: Wu Changwei/Xinhua/picture alliance

The European Union is now pushing to clean up the fashion industry and the standards it sets could force retailers to fix dirty supply chains in other parts of the world.

By 2030, it wants all clothing sold in its market to be durable, repairable and recyclable. Labels should be clearer. More clothes will have to be made from recycled fibers. “Fast fashion is out of fashion,” the European Commission said in the strategy it announced last year.

But with rising greenhouse gas emissions and ship after ship of unwanted garments arriving in ports across Africa and Asia, experts fear the industry is actually heading in the direction opposite.

To prevent the planet from heating up by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F), world leaders have said they will work to ensure that the clothing sector must emit 45% less by 2030, according to a report of the non-profit World Resources Institute. Instead, it’s set to emit about 55% more.

Recycling is rare

The global clothing industry pumps 2% of the gases that heat the planet each year. Most of them come from production. It also uses fossil fuels to make synthetic fibers and rare earths and water to grow plants like cotton.

Many of the biggest retailers, like H&M and Zara, have based their business model on mass-producing cheap clothes and creating new styles every week. New entrants like Shein have stepped this up with new styles coming out every day.

Some companies, under pressure from customers and investors, have released collections that they market as sustainable and set themselves goals to clean up their business. Fast fashion giant H&M, for example, plans to cut emissions by 56% by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040. Inditex, owner of Spanish retailer Zara, aims to achieve this the same year. .

Activists and consumers have hit out at the fashion industry, which emits around 2% of greenhouse gases Image: Little Heart Visuals/Greenpeace

But reducing environmental damage as sales increase is a tall order. After being worn and sometimes even without it, most clothes end up in landfills or incinerators. Data from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity that works to reduce waste, suggests that only 13% of materials used to produce clothing are recycled in some form. Less than 1% is used to make new clothes.

Consumption is “the elephant in the room,” said Eliot Metzger, head of sustainable affairs at the World Resources Institute. “Few companies are willing to admit that they can’t keep selling more and more stuff to more people.”

Trash is piling up

The average European consumes 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of textiles each year, including non-clothing items like curtains and industrial fabrics, and sends around a quarter of that abroad, mostly to Africa and Asia, according to a report by the European Environment Agency. (EEA) in February. The clothes are collected on a voluntary basis, often by charity shops, and then resold.

Over the past two decades, European exports of used textiles have tripled to almost 1.7 million tonnes. But their fate is “very uncertain”, noted the AEE. “We just don’t know what’s going on,” said Mortensen, co-author of the report.

In Africa, where Europe sends 46% of its used textiles, there is a market for cheap second-hand clothes. But a large and unknown fraction end up in landfills or litter the streets and rivers. In Ghana, which is one of the biggest beneficiaries, a study estimated that 40% ended up as waste. Traders in the capital Accra say some clothes are too poorly made to wear again.

In Asia, where Europe sends 41% of its unwanted textiles, exports are more likely to be sorted and processed. Major destination countries, such as Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, act as hubs to the rest of the world.

Fabrics are often recycled. This may mean turning used clothing into industrial rags or building insulation. Garments that are not treated are often burned, sometimes in industry, or sent to landfill.

Demand reduction

With few signs of a slowdown in production, the amount of garments shipped overseas is expected to increase and anti-waste efforts could increase it further.

Today, only around a third of EU textile waste is collected for reuse and recycling. From 2025, however, Member States will have to collect everything. Retailers will be partly responsible for financing the system.

But without a big boost to increase the continent’s recycling capacity, Europe won’t be able to process all the clothes it collects. Neither will the countries it exports to, Mortensen said. “Incineration is the most obvious fate for textiles,” he said.

A large but unknown fraction of exported textile waste is believed to end up in landfills or incinerators Image: Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

There are efforts to resolve this issue. The EU plans to restrict shipments to countries outside the OECD, a group of mainly wealthy countries, if they cannot manage it sustainably. She wants to require companies that export waste to check that the facilities that receive the clothes process them in an environmentally friendly way.

The strategy also attempts to address the underlying problem of the fashion industry: too many clothes that aren’t made to last. The EU wants to make it easier to repair clothes, design them for a longer lifespan and fight greenwashing through better labelling. Activists have criticized fashion brands for highlighting small efforts to reduce their environmental footprint while profiting from unsustainable practices.

If a business model is based on overproduction, “having a line of organic cotton t-shirts doesn’t really do the trick,” said Theresa Mrsen of campaign group Zero Waste Europe. “The most lasting thing is not to buy anything.”

