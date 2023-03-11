ChatGPT and Chinese fashion companies – a new field of competition – WWD

Global trends in technology development have unfolded somewhat unexpectedly. Last year the frenzy was centered in the metaverse, but this year the focus is on AI-generated content, represented by ChatGPT.

Can the Chinese fashion industry withstand the pressure of this disruptive technological change?

Factors impacting the global economy – including the COVID-19 outbreak, inflation, interest rate hikes and regional disputes – appear to be fading, giving way to a new race sparked by the technological disruption of the industry.

Recently, a number of earnings forecasts for 2022 show that the overall performance of Chinese apparel companies has seen a significant decline. As of press time, 23 of 39 listed apparel companies reported losses, including Metersbonwe, which is expected to lose more than 700 million renminbi, or $101 million, in fiscal 2022. in addition to 400 million renminbi, or $57.9 million, loss from the previous year. Peace Bird’s net profit is expected to drop 71% from a year earlier. Overall, the apparel industry has been heavily tested in 2022, with less than expected revenue and profit growth due to discounts.

The good news is that, based on current data, there was a recovery in consumption in the first quarter of 2023. Since January, alongside a rebound in offline customer traffic, sales have continued to improve. Along with better inventory levels and less rebate pressure, the market expects a “Davis double-killing effect” where earnings per share will rise while the price-earnings ratio remains low. Entrepreneurs today often have a strong sense of risk, but their anxiety is also mixed with a strong sense of excitement about potential business opportunities. They are eager to “recapture the time of the lost three years”.

ChatGPT and AIGC are in full swing in the market. On the one hand, Chinese technology companies have started to increase their investment in AI development, represented by the launch of Ernie Bot by Baidu, while on the other hand, media platforms in China have also started to attempt to access the AI ​​language model. At the same time, the fashion industry is focusing more on AI. With political support and industrial investment, young companies among fashion technology companies are expected to enter the fast lane of development.

The era of algorithms is coming, if it hasn’t already arrived. When AIGC hits the text, audio, video/live, gaming and other industries, what impact will it have on the fashion industry?

As the focus shifts from the metaverse to AI, has the fashion tech trend changed?

Like Meta and Microsoft, technology companies in China are also gradually implementing the strategy of “moving from Meta to AI”, impacting their workforces. In February, PICO, the virtual reality brand owned by Byte Dance, cut 15% of its workforce, or 300 people, while Tencent cut all of its super XR (extended reality) positions.

In an interview with WWD, a spokesperson for Baidu, the search engine giant that previously launched the metaverse platform Xirang, said that “while remaining optimistic about the metaverse, it is important to acknowledge the reality that what he is proposing is still in its ‘infancy'”. At the same time, another sister department of Baidu’s non-Xirang team will complete internal testing of an AI product similar to ChatGPT in March.”[to] respond to this “generational change in research” with a posture of the highest level of preparation. »

As AR/VR wearables enter a period of calm, the metaverse tide has not receded and is even sweeping offline retail spaces. When the episode of “Wind from the Luoyang,” adapted by iQiyi from Ma Boyong’s novel, aired, it sparked a viewing frenzy. And the VR experience works on the basis of this IP production of the same name which was launched offline after a year of preparation. From “secret room”, “live performance” to VR experience, it has become the world’s first Omni-sensory VR interdimensional interactive entertainment project, and created a “Tang Dynasty space” in the popular shopping district of Shanghai, Shanghai Tomorrow Square.

The world’s first Omni-sensory VR interdimensional interactive entertainment project, “Wind from the Luoyang”. Courtesy picture.

In a retail complex meeting a highly immersive and interactive virtual reality experience, the marketing narrative of future fashion retail is set to change.

But beyond retail, can AIGC also become a major force in fashion design?

While AR/VR is the evolution of human-computer interaction from two-dimensional to three-dimensional, AIGC marks the potential for a disruptive shift in productivity. Both are key technologies that make up the development of the Metaverse.

AI that integrates labor, capital and technology is giving rise to new industries. For example, when intelligence and digitalization were applied to virtual idols, there were virtual people who could think. When AI entered medium and large garment factories, it relied on the supply chain management experience and lean manufacturing concepts of major brands and factories to implement a plant-wide resource allocation and calculate the optimal production and scheduling schedule under the constraints of delivery time, personnel skills, equipment, processes, teams, etc. This enabled the implementation of the “small order with shorter turnaround time” mode of production, which was faster than the traditional garment manufacturing cycle, and made more “destocking” possible.

Today, AI is starting a new wave of change in China’s fashion industry.

The technology is not only able to mimic the ability of process engineers in their analysis of designs, the ability of assembly line managers to assign processes, the ability to calculate materials and organize sub-processes into the cutting room, but also to “dip into” a source of design ideas with AIGC technology. Therefore, ChatGPT is attracting much more attention from fashion designers than last year’s AI-generated paintings that sparked a debate between AI and artists on social media platforms.

Zhao Shijian (Tina Zhao), mentor at Tongji University’s JALAB Lab and co-founder of jewelry designer platform UNI, uses AI technology to brainstorm the steps involved in assembling collages. She thinks that some of the calculations related to ergonomics by AI are bound to be accurate, so AI is more suited to functional and comfort-type designs than high-tech fashion.

Yu Yimeng, an interdisciplinary fashion designer and fashion teacher at Central Academy of Fine Arts, led her students to participate in DeeCamp AI boot camp in 2021, tried “AI dialogue-based clothing design” and s is associated to complete an innovative project called “AICL” (Artificial Intelligence Clothing Lab). The last stage of the design application is completed with an application, which offers users the possibility of designing clothes by means of models generated by the AI ​​dialogue. The AI-generated and human-selected patterns are then applied to a predefined asset library and delivered to the factory for production, launching an exploration of the “AI + human” working model in apparel design. . She has now introduced AI technology as a design tool in the courses she teaches.

Observers from Chinese academia and the fashion industry also allude to economist Zhu Jiaming’s view that apps like ChatGPT will force and compel humans to evolve their thought processes. In today’s world, where information is growing and exploding at an exponential rate, it is difficult for humans to understand and process large amounts of information in a limited lifetime. AI’s greatest contribution will therefore be to help humans process large amounts of information.

In China, although crowded cinemas and Chinese New Year scenic spots have shown people’s eagerness to return to normal life, the recovery of the industry will not happen overnight. In the face of greater uncertainty, how to boost consumer confidence remains an issue. At this point, it is believed that AIGC, as a representative of AI technology, will bring more benefit than harm in the long run. After all, the rebound of consumers has shown that differentiation and customization are increasingly important, making the marketing narrative and the production of products with technical capability more favorable.

The metaverse, which should potentially be the ultimate social form of the future, requires a long-term view and will be much more difficult than the AIGC. Moreover, the metaverse and the AIGC are not two distinct and exclusive technologies. Compared to last year’s popular Metaverse, Chinese fashion brands are already seeing the benefits of AIGC to help solve productivity challenges.

Although the global wave of layoffs has not yet landed in China, the ability to synthesize, create and support AI will allow companies to save a lot of labor costs and develop user creativity. It is a golden window for fashion companies and practitioners to use AI technology to enhance “human” creativity, explore “human” potential, and improve core competitiveness.

Editor’s note: China Insight is a recurring article from WWD’s sister publication, WWD China, which examines key trends in the Chinese market.