Barbie Ferreira sizzles in a red halter dress as she attends the Women In Film Oscars party

Barbie Ferreira put on a stunning display while wearing a fitted red dress as she attended the 16th Annual Women In Film Oscar Party in Hollywood on Friday.

The Euphoria actress, 26, opted for a bold makeup look to pair with the eye-catching dress as she joined other celebrities and Oscar nominees in the glitzy affair.

The star, who was ethereal at the Vogue Ball earlier last month, announced her departure from the hit HBO Max series last year in August due to alleged disputes with creator Sam Levinson.

The WIF party is held to honor and recognize the 65 women who have been nominated for an Oscar, and this year’s event is hosted by CODA actress, Marlee Matlin and filmmaker, Sian Heder.

As she walked the star-studded red carpet, Barbie showed off her stunning ensemble which consisted of a red patent leather dress with an asymmetrical hemline that fell towards her feet.

The dress contained a halter-style top consisting of a thick gold band that wrapped around the base of her neck.

The actress turned around to show off the backless portion of the ensemble as she posed for an assortment of snaps at the event which took place at NeueHouse in Hollywood.

She put on a pair of black closed-toe heels secured by a thin strap around her ankles.

Her dark locks were parted to the side and slicked back, allowing the long locks to flow effortlessly behind her in natural waves.

To accessorize her look for the evening, the Nope actress added a pair of sleek silver earrings as well as slender silver bracelets on her left wrist. Barbie also chose to add a variety of silver rings on her hands for a finishing touch to her jewelry.

While posing for a brief photoshoot, the star held up a rectangular-shaped red clutch to match the color scheme of her dress.

She opted for a bold make-up consisting of a thick layer of black mascara and eyeliner, as well as dark, smoky shadow around her eyes.

A peach-colored blush with a contour was added to better accentuate her cheekbones, while a nude-colored shade was worn on her lips.

During an interview with In the style Last year, the beauty opened up about her fashion choices and told the outlet that “I love playing around with different decades and vintage stuff.”

The actress added: “I like to mix and match because I know everything comes and goes in fashion so you kind of have to do your [own] trends and aesthetics.’

The star, who played Kat Hernandez in Euphoria, also told the publication, “I don’t want everyone to just focus on the fact that I’m confident, because I’m not. .”

“If you’re not the norm, in Hollywood or in fashion, you’re automatically seen as a brave person, which I think is very offensive, and I think it’s hard to always be put in that box and having that pressure to be happy with yourself at a young age.

A number of celebrities attended the Women In Film Oscars party on Friday, including AnnaSophia Robb, Lake Bell, Jordana Brewster, Sara Sampaio, as well as Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Hosted by Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and director Sian Heder, the annual event “celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera, is the best way to ensure more films are made. by and for women. according to a Press release.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday March 12 and will be hosted for the third time by Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier last year in August, Barbie revealed that she would not be returning to HBO Max’s Euphoria for the show’s third season.

On Instagram, the beauty announced to her fans and followers: “After four years of embodying the most special and enigmatic character of Kat, I must say goodbye with tears in my eyes”, she wrote, by Variety.

She continued, “I hope many of you can see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into it and I hope you could feel it.Love you Katherine Hernandez.

According Page 6an anonymous source explained during a interview with Zach Sang‘Apparently she had a lot of issues with Sam. Sam is a very specific kind of director, and Barbie just couldn’t handle him…”

Although she said goodbye to her Kat character, the actress will still appear on screen in the upcoming project titled House Of Spoils.

The film also stars West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose and Lord of the Rings alum Marton Csokas.

A set release date has yet to be announced, but the premise follows, “a chef who opens her first restaurant where she battles kitchen chaos, a dodgy investor, and self-doubt, but the pressure mounts thanks to the spirit of the former owner of the estate who threatens to sabotage it”, according to a Synopsis IMDB.