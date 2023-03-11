Cowboys win first individual indoor title since 1986 in men’s mixed distance relay at NCAA championships

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico Oklahoma State’s Medley Relay men’s distance team won the program’s first indoor NCAA title since 1986 Friday night at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, NM

The Cowboys crossed the finish line in 9:28.77, breaking the Albuquerque Convention Center facility record by five seconds in the process. This is the fastest time ever achieved at high altitude. Fouad Messaoudi (2:53.75), Charlie Barthelemy (46.67), Juan Diego Castro (1:47.85) and ryan choppe (4:00.50) took the win in dominant fashion, holding the lead after each split.

Director of Cross Country and Athletics David Smith coached his first men’s indoor champion and his third overall.

“The guys had a brilliant run,” Smith said. “We just decided to get out of the gun and have people come get us.”

Messaoudi kicked off the Cowboys in the 1,200 metres, charging past the peloton in the final half of the stage with the fastest time of nearly two seconds and gave the Cowboys a lead they wouldn’t give up. not. Bartholomew built on the lead with what would be the second-fastest 400-meter time in program history. Castro’s regular 800 yards put the Cowboys ahead for good as Schoppe put the run aside in the anchor leg.

“Each of these guys ran perfect races,” Smith said. “I thought Ryan was holding the lead when we told him to run 30 points all the way and do that every split until the last two and then he felt good and took off. He brought it back to home with a bit of emphasis on the home stretch and it looked fantastic.”

The Cowboys ultimately won in a group of teams that broke the facility’s previous record by nearly three seconds. This is the first time OSU has seen a DMR team win an NCAA indoor title. The last OSU indoor champion, Paul Larkins, accomplished the feat in 1986 in the Mile race.

Messaoudi, Castro and Schoppe are first-team All-Americans for the second time in as many years in the event after placing fifth at the NCAA championships last year. Bartholomew became an indoor All-American for the first time on Friday.

“I think the DMR is a great symbol of your overall strength in the middle distance,” Smith said. “It’s so hard to win. You can’t do it with four guys. You have to have eight pairs of legs. We had two guys on the college record team that didn’t run tonight, and we’re still went out and got the win.”

The Cowgirls DMR program also had a strong outing, becoming the sixth DMR in program history named First-Team All-Americans for the first time since 2021. OSU finished sixth overall, crossing the finish line in 11:02.57, with Billah Jepkirui starting strong for the Cowgirls in the first leg of the race, recording the second fastest 1,200m leg of the day. Tamara Woodley and Gabija Galvydyte teamed up to keep the Cowgirls within striking distance. Taylor Roe closed out the run for the Cowgirls with the fifth-fastest anchor time in the field, leading to the ninth-fastest time in program history.

“They put on some really quiet races to get us back in contention,” Smith said. “They deserve All-America status.”

Natalie Cook returned to the indoor 5,000-meter track, becoming a second-team NCAA All-American for the first time. Cook adds another impressive accolade to what turned out to be a successful start to his college career.

Alex Mayer And Isai Rodriguez opened the men’s 5K events, with first- and second-team All-American honors, respectively. Maier was top-eight in the loaded field the entire race and is an indoor All-American for the second time.

The Cowboys finished the day tied for fourth in the team race with 11 points and will look to build on their momentum in Saturday’s events, with Maier, Messaoudi and Schoppe competing in the men’s 3,000 meters on Saturday night.

“We have three guys who all have the potential to be NCAA champions at 3K,” Smith said. “Each of them thinks they’re going to win tomorrow.”

Roe will complete the competition on the women’s side in the 3K looking to win back-to-back NCAA titles for the first time in Cowgirl history.

“She’s a competitor,” Smith said. “She had a great leg today. Tomorrow everyone is off to the same start. She’s going to put her nose in it and we’ll see what happens.”

Roe will begin action for OSU at 6:00 p.m. CT, followed by the men’s 3K at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN+.

For more information on the Cowboys and Cowgirls, keep checking okstate.com.

NCAA Indoor Championships

Individual results women

5000 meters

16. Natalie Cook 17:21.48

DMR

6. Billah Jepkirui, Tamara Woodley, Gabija Galvydyte, Taylor Roe 11:02.57

Individual results for men

5000 meters

8. Alex Mayer 13:52.50

16. Isai Rodriguez 14:56.13

DMR