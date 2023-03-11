Viral stunts, body diversity and daring beauty at Fashion Week





It’s the weekend, baby! With Fall/Winter 2023 fashion month officially behind us, we’re ready to take a deep breath, but not before we recap everything that’s happened this week. The latest leg of Paris Fashion Week saw Balenciaga stage its first post-scandal show, Coperni recruit an army of Boston Dynamics robots for a disturbing show, and Avril Lavigne and Tyga formalize their relationship. Tiffany & Co. has teased another pair of its divisive Nike Air Force 1s, a shoe that drew strong reactions when it was first announced in January. The Tiffany Force 1s weren’t the only sneakers to cause a stir recently: LOEWE and On have teamed up again, and sparkly new iterations of Miu Miu’s New Balance collaboration have surfaced online. Celebrities have also generated their fair share of headlines. Julia Fox carried a Bible as a purse, the Kardashian-Jenners managed to get kicked out of this year’s Met Gala, and Zendaya kept killing. Ahead, catch up on everything you need to know about the week when it comes to style, beauty, and culture. Do clothes still matter at Fashion Week? “It’s not the flaws of the brands that sell. You can make all the nice clothes you want, but if people don’t pay attention, they don’t pay.” Luxury labels are stopping this designer’s bootleg bags. Now he’s coming for them all “On February 2, 2023, Xylk Lorena woke up to a nasty surprise. Her brand’s Instagram page, which had more than 20,000 followers desperate to grab her expensive grocery bags, was suddenly deleted. Shortly after , his Shopify account was closed without explanation.” Beauty at Paris Fashion Week had us doing double takes “Take away the viral stunts and celebrity cameos, and Fashion Month presented us with a surprisingly wearable Fall/Winter 2023 wardrobe. That wasn’t the case when it came to beauty, though.” When it comes to body diversity, London Fashion Week leads the way “Fashion has always loved its thin models historically, and while that in itself remains an issue, the overriding concern remains the lack of varying shapes and sizes of models sent to the runway overall, something particularly relevant during Fashion Month. Fall/Winter 2023.” The impending closure of Oi Polloi paints a sad picture “Its closure, which comes less than two years after Oi Polloi was acquired by JD Sports, paints a sadly stark picture of the current UK retail scene, with recent headlines suggesting that up to fifty stores a day closed throughout 2022, an increase of 50% from the previous year.” The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back, but can it compete with Savage X Fenty? “Is a revamped Victoria’s Secret fashion show even necessary in the era of Savage X Fenty? .. It seems unlikely that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show can compete with the cult of Rih, whose companies have valued inclusion and diversity from the start.”

