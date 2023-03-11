Fred Kerley wins 400m in dominant fashion at Sydney Track Classic 2023





100m world champion Fred Kerley continued his winning run by dominating the 400m at the Sydney Track Classic on Saturday 11 March. Just over two weeks after claiming victory in the Melbourne Track Classic 200m, the American once again lived up to his stardom by winning the one-lap event at Sydney’s Olympic Park in 44 .65 seconds. australia Luke van Ratingen finished second in 46.17 ahead of the Thai Joshua Atkinson (46.20). The 27-year-old versatile sprinter is one of three men to have run under 10 seconds for the 100m (9.76), under 20 for the 200m (19.76) and under 44 for the 400 m (43.64). The others are Wayde van Niekerk And Michel Normand. “It was a good race. I want a good year ahead,” said Kerley, who ran the 400m for only the fourth time since 2019 as he focused on the 100m and 200m these last years. Somewhere else. from new zealand Zoe Hobbs broke 11 seconds for the first time, setting a national record in the 100m in 10.97. Eight days after running 11.07 at the New Zealand National Championships in Wellington, she blew away her rivals in Sydney with Australia Lews Torrie second in 11.21.

Kerley declares title goals on Australia tour Hot off the heels of announcing a new sponsorship deal for the 2023 season, Kerley was the main attraction at the event. The American said he wanted to use his platform as a world champion and Tokyo Olympic 100m silver medalist to “inspire more children to participate in athletics”. He also recently talked about breaking by Usain Bolt world records on 100m and 200m in a podcast with ABC. Breaking the world records of sprint legends in the 100m and 200m remains in his dreams, but they are not his main objectives. Records come and go, but gold medals last forever, Kerley said. I don’t care what I’ve done, but I want gold in the Olympics, because gold in the Olympics lasts forever.

