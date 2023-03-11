Why have ultrathin models returned to Fashion Week?





She named Milan the worst offender of the four cities, with just 13.5% of shows featuring a non-standard size model this season and 77% fewer curvy models compared to London. UK runways had the greatest size diversity, with 39% of shows including a curve model, while in New York 37% had one and in Paris 25%, Ms Van Houtte said. Ms. Elsesser, lately one of the most sought-after catwalk stars, walked for Marni in Japan at the very start of the season. But she skipped the rest of the season for personal reasons, her agent said this week. Given Ms. Elsesser’s ubiquity in recent seasons, her absence likely contributed to the statistical decrease in size diversity this season. It also underscored high fashion’s continued reliance on a handful of faces to tick the size diversity box, rather than working to increase the number of jobs available to mid-size models and big. Unsurprisingly, accusations of tokenism have resurfaced in recent weeks, along with concerns for the health of models facing pressure to comply with more restrictive industry standards. Cyril Brul is the director of Viva Model Management Agency, which represents Emily Ratajkowski, and was a key force in implementing the model charter signed by French luxury groups LVMH and Kering in 2017. The charter prohibited casting of models under 16 and under a French size 32, or a US size 0. But in a phone call this week, Mr Brul said he had recently seen a significant increase in the casting of girls who he’s portrayed as ungainly skinny in the fashion shows this season. . A model who had lost a lot of weight told her she felt compelled to do so to fit into the sample sizes in Paris; generally, when a non-standard size model is reserved, only one specific sample will be made for it. Another said that although she had done some commercial work in the past few months, she knew she would have to lose four to five kilograms to be booked for the fashion week shows, which she said. do. This girl told me, I have been to shows every day here, and this is the price I have to pay if I want to work and she wants and needs to work, recalls Mr. Brul. It was the same during the menswear season. Many designers and their creative directors have returned to a preference for a hyper-skinny aesthetic, which means the rest of the industry is catching on.

