Sophie Wessex stuns in waist-defining dress after royal news



















March 11, 2023 – 11:31 GMT



Tania Leslau

The Duchess of Edinburgh met members of the Ukrainian community at City Chambers Edinburgh in style at Roksanda

Friday, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex makes his first public appearance as newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The couple met with members of the Ukrainian community at Edinburgh’s City Chambers to mark one year since the city’s official response to the invasion of Ukraine, and for the occasion Duchess Sophie made a statement with her choice of outfit. The mother-of-two wore a medium blue Roksanda dress that echoed the color scheme of the Ukrainian flag. The £1,500 garment, dubbed the ‘Adele Maxi Dress’, featured a rich shade of Aegean blue, a defined waistband, romantic dolman sleeves and a flowing train that skimmed the floor elegantly as she met fans. Check out more details about the new Royal Family titles in the clip below… WATCH: King Charles gives Prince Edward a new royal title Loading player… The exquisite number was layered under MaxMara’s ‘Custodi double-breasted brushed wool coat’ in a sandy white hue and paired with a sumptuous scarf to shield her from the Scottish cold. A pair of Prada pumps in a nude hue enhanced her feminine aesthetic, alongside a selection of gold and amethyst jewelry from Halcyon Days. Sophie Wessex looked royal in the blue Roksanda dress Duchess Sophie looked positively radiant on her first official outing as the new Duchess of Edinburgh. She wore her blonde hair swept back in a bun and away from her beaming face, which was complemented by a blend of natural beauty. The outing marked the royal’s first as a Duchess Seeing images of the royal outfit popping up online, fans flocked to social media to praise the Duchess for her consistently sophisticated style. “I love this look so much! The dress is stunning. Perfect outfit for her first engagement to the Duchess of Edinburgh,” one wrote, while another said, “I LOVE this dress. The color is so unique and the shoulder detail is beautiful.” The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh presented a beloved display at the event A third added: ‘Love this Max Mara coat, wish it was in my closet’, and a fourth agreed, noting: ‘The dress is stunning. Exciting day for the Duchess of Edinburgh!’ MORE DETAILS: Prince Edward and Sophie make their public debut with new royal titles Not only are they still obsessed with Sophie’s wardrobe, but royal fans are thrilled with Edward and Sophie’s new headlines. King Charles bestowed the title on his younger brother as the Duke celebrated his 59th birthday, telling them: “I hope you can all try to make Scotland and Britain your home for as long as you will feel that you should stay here and we will try to make it as welcoming and as safe as possible for you,” he told them. “I wish you all the best for the future and we are thinking of you. “ Find out more about your favorite royal family and listen to our podcast below… Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news.

