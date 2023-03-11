How a fashion and culture editor spends her Sundays





“I always knew I wanted to write about fashion,” said Aria Hughes, editorial creative director of Complex, a global youth entertainment network that covers pop culture, style, food, music. , sneakers and sports. Case in point: When she recently visited her parents in Virginia, she discovered a model of a magazine layout shed made when she was about 12, she said. This is how hip-hop artists love Chanel. And I had drawn beads around the border. After graduating from the University of Maryland, she moved to New York in 2009, eventually joining Womens Wear Daily as a men’s reporter. She then moved on to Complex, where she worked as an associate style editor. Last spring, she became the first woman to be named chief editor of Complexes. Ms Hughes, 36, who lives in the Harlems Sugar Hill neighborhood, said she was a homebody who loved her solitude but tried to get out when she could.

You run into this in Harlem, which is weird sometimes, but you see a bunch of tour groups, she says. It’s a reminder that where you live is a destination. BED, TELEPHONE I probably wake up around 7am. Hopefully that will change, but I spend a lot of my early morning hours on my phone, checking social media, email, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, just getting my bearings with what I could have missed. I probably do it for about an hour and then I like to get up and go because it’s so easy for me to stay in bed and distract myself with a screen. QUIET SPACE I’ll head to that cafe. He is called the grandma’s shop, his black property, by a young woman named Lizzy Okpo. She runs a fashion label with her sister, Darlene, called Guillaume Okpo. I remember when it opened I was so thrilled because it feels like a place that should be in Santa Fe. It’s this really quiet space. It’s small, but it sells beauty products, ceramics and candles. And I’m not a big coffee drinker, I usually make tea, but whenever I go there I usually order their Oma rose latte. It’s warm and filling and really tasty.

MORNING I am a great walker. And walking around Harlem on a Sunday is one of my favorite activities. On a perfect Sunday, I’ll walk down to 120th and watch a matinee movie at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 theater, which I just realized is no longer owned by Magic Johnson, but still bears that brand. So it feels like a piece of history and another place that although it’s owned by AMC, I want to continue supporting it because it’s my neighborhood cinema. I also like watching movies in a black audience. It brings a whole new level of entertainment.

SAMBUSAS AT THE WINDOW For lunch, there is an Ethiopian restaurant in Harlem called Abyssinia. What I like to do on the weekends is escape the scene that is New York, and luckily Harlem offers plenty of opportunities to do that. And it’s so discreet. Its low frills. It’s not a fancy place, but it’s always warm and welcoming and the food is always good. I’m going to have a combo of vegetables and meat sambusas. Also, I like to sit by the window because one of my favorite things to do when I’m outside is watching what all the kids are wearing. PARK BENCH Harlem has a lot of beautiful parks and my favorite right now is morning park. It is really beautiful. He has this beautiful pond, and during the summer and spring, a weeping willow. I remember that at the end of November, they had organized this very beautiful photo exhibition called Faces of Harlem. These fine portraits of Harlem blacks lined the park gates. And I’ll hang out on the bench by the pond. I’m a water sign, so any type of water calms me down before a busy work week. Sometimes I listen to a podcast, sometimes I listen to music, sometimes I listen to nothing.

WALKING THROUGH THE ESTABLISHMENTS I’ll keep going down the Upper West Side until the Grand Bazaar. They have all types of vendors; they have food vendors, clothing vendors. They have a few vintage vendors that I like to check out. I bought a nice beach hat there, and there’s like a linen salesman who makes very nice linen shirts. It’s really a laid-back, low-key bazaar, which I appreciate. FRESH RATE I know how to cook, but I’m not a cook. I don’t like to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Frankly, I don’t have time. But I like going to a farmers market. So I often go to 77th/79th Street Green Market outside the American Museum of Natural History. I will get any product that looks good. Sometimes I get interesting cheeses. I love eating lettuce there because it always makes such a big difference in salads. I always eat blueberries and raspberries in my oatmeal, so I’ll always take a berry. If it’s fall and they have apples, I’ll have apples just to snack on, mostly. Easy food you can grab to eat. Boring things that I know will taste really good if fresh.

Hearty, homemade Sunday is usually the day I prepare a home-cooked meal. It may be a childhood ritual, but I just like to make dinner for myself. This is probably me making Trader Joes chicken shawarma in coconut milk and jasmine rice and spinach, just making a nice hearty meal to end the day. And I like to do it as soon as possible just so I can get it over with and enjoy my meal. Besides, I always treat myself to dessert on Sundays. I mean, I treat myself to dessert all the time, but on Sundays, I always say yes. It’s usually a mini Trader Joes ice cream cone or just some type of small sweet treat. HOUSEWIFE ANICS For me, Sunday is Bravo night. I want to relax in bed as these shows come on. Usually two different franchises of The Real Housewives will follow one another. And then the night is over. Sunday Routine readers can follow Aria Hughes on Twitter Or instagram @ariahughes.

