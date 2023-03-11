UVU wins automatic bid to play in NIT





SALT LAKE CITY – THE Utah Valley Men’s Basketball crew won an automatic to play in the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) after winning the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season title. The Wolverines will find out their seed and first-round opponent for the tournament at the NIT Selection Show on Sunday, March 12. Utah Valley finished its regular season with a 24-7 record, including 15-3 in WAC play. MBB | @UVUmbb will continue postseason play in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) as the team receives an automatic bid for the event as the WAC Regular Season Champion.#UVUhoops #UVU #WAChoops #NCAAmbb #SLOW https://t.co/6JH1p9yL61 — UVU Athletics (@GoUVU) March 11, 2023 The Wolverines have won the regular season title three times in program history (2014, 2021, 2023). The last two titles were won by head coach Mark Madsen. During the regular season, the Wolverines had an 11-game winning streak from December 3, 2022 to January 11. Some of Utah Valley’s signature wins this season have come at BYU, Oregon, Sam Houston State, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, and Grand Canyon. Le’Tre Darthard is Utah Valley’s leading scorer averaging 14.2 points per game. Aziz Bandaogo leads the team with 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. Trey Woodbury has a team record averaging 4.5 assists. Utah Valley defeated the Tarleton State Texans in the quarterfinals of the WAC Tournament. The win gave the Wolverines 25 wins this season, which tied a program record. A bit of razzle-dazzle in Aziz pic.twitter.com/O6tzhtdTRY — UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) March 11, 2023 The Southern Utah Thunderbirds upset the Utah Valley on a four-point play in the closing seconds of the WAC Tournament semifinals. RELATED: Southern Utah Earns Comeback Victory, Advances to WAC Championship Game Now the Wolverines are waiting to figure out their way into the NIT. This will be Utah Valley’s second trip to the NIT and the school’s sixth appearance in a postseason national tournament. Utah Valley has played once in the NIT, three times in the CBI, and once in the CIT. The NIT Selection Show kicks off Sunday night at 7 p.m. (MDT). The show will be televised on ESPNU. The first round of the NIT will take place March 14-15. Follow @kyleireland

