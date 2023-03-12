Victoria Justice Parties in 6-Inch Heels and Plunging Oscars Dress – Footwear News





Victoria Justice made a stylish arrival at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s annual Academy Awards pre-party in Bel Air, California on March 10, alongside other celebrities like Venus and Serena Williams, Ashley Benson, Tobey Maguire, and many others. The ‘Eye Candy’ star donned a glam look for this Sunday’s 2023 Oscars pre-event in a pearl white satin mini dress. The sleek number featured a plunging V-neckline and a figure-hugging knee-length skirt with a ruched finish.

Victoria Justice attends the Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva Annual Oscar Pre-Party on March 10, 2023 in Bel Air. She combined the dazzling look with a pair of spiral-shaped drop earrings that end in a sparkling diamond. As for beauty, Justice highlighted the classic, old Hollywood glam look of her outfit styling her long brown hair in waves to one side and finishing it with a dramatic shade of burgundy on her lips and a contrasting black manicure. with the pale tone of her dress. Related

Victoria Justice attends the Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva Annual Oscar Pre-Party on March 10, 2023 in Bel Air. As for the shoes, the “Zoey 101” star upped her look in a chunky pair of black platform sandals. The favorite red carpet style featured chunky platform soles and criss-cross uppers with wide straps. The pair also featured chunky heels that were at least 5 inches high which gave the actress’ ensemble instant height and a chic boost.

Victoria Justice attends the Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva Annual Oscar Pre-Party on March 10, 2023 in Bel Air. When it comes to shoe choices, the Nickelodeon actress tends to favor pointy-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands like Sophia Webster and Diane von Furstenberg for her red carpet appearances. When off duty, her looks typically feature low-top, athletic sneakers from Steve Madden and Converse. Justice, who just turned 30 in February and celebrated the release of his latest song “Last Man Standing,” is set to star in thriller “The Tutor” alongside “Stranger Things” Noah Schnapp and Garrett Hedlund in spring 2023. . PHOTOS: 1920s to present: High heels through the decades

