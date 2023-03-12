WIF Oscars Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore





Ladies support ladies. The 16th Annual Women In Film Oscars Party brought together some of Hollywood’s fiercest women to celebrate awards season on Friday, March 10. CODA star Marlee Mattin And CODA writer and director His Honor co-hosted with the Chairman Emeritus of the WIF Board of Directors Cathy Schulman. The evening, presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz, was held at NeueHouse in Hollywood, Calif., and hosted a slew of fashionable stars while honoring all of the female Oscar nominees in 2023. There’s a kind of camaraderie going on with female filmmakers right now, Heder, 45, told attendees. I feel like the stronger we are for each other, the more we can amplify each other’s voices, support each other’s stories, shout out to each other’s movies, that’s how we get things done. They strive for equality and look good doing it. Jewel tones have proven to be a big trend on the carpet. Matlin, 57, wore a pleated sapphire skirt with a matching cropped sweater. By Wanda Sage rocked the red carpet in an emerald green Taller Marmo kaftan with fringe while Euphoria alum Barbie Ferreira donned a ruby ​​Sim Khai dress with Pandora jewelry. Malala Yousafzaiwho was executive producer of the film joylandstunning in a jade green dress with a champagne scarf. The Women In Film Oscars red carpet had a lot of power suits. Heder rocked an amethyst suit while Raven-Symon wore an aquamarine blazer with darker sapphire pants and shirt. Sophie Bush also shook off suit and jewelry trends by opting for amber trousers and blazer with a marigold coat draped over his shoulders. Nina Dobrev wore a ruby ​​suit with no shirt underneath, adding a sexy touch to the blazer, which was adorned with pearl brooches. THE vampire diary alum met some of his pals, including Ashley Greene Khourywho wore wide black pants with a knit tank top adorned with diamonds at the neckline. THE The Twilight Saga star was far from alone in wearing black. Nicola Peltz Beckham And Brooklyn Peltz Beckham wore matching black suits with white shirts. AnnaSophia Robb wore a strapless cocktail dress during Jordana Brewster wore a black crop top with high-waisted, wide-leg navy blue pants. Bell Lake also opted for a black crop top, pairing it with a black mini skirt and matching blazer. Scroll down to see what the stars wore on the red carpet at the 2023 WIF Oscar Party:

