A TikToker has turned a vintage 1970s dress into her birthday dress. She defended her decision after users said she turned a “work of art” into “something you would find at Shein”.
A woman’s decision to upcycle a 1970s dress into her birthday dress has sent the internet into a frenzy, sparking a debate over whether it’s better to keep or reuse vintage clothes.
This month, Kelley Heyer invited her 157,000 TikTok followers to see her transform a light blue dress into a Pisces-themed birthday dress in two videos. She told Insider she bought the dress for $55 on eBay before determining it was likely an old ballgown or theater costume.
The first video, shared on March 2showed her cutting, stitching and beading fabric.
@kelley.heyer b-day part 1! try to turn that already special vintage 70s dress into something even more special #ancient #1970s #thriftflip #anniversary #Pisces Oblivion – Grimes
“Trying to turn that already special vintage 70s dress into something even more special,” Heyer, who lives in New York, wrote in the caption.
A day later she uploaded a second video showing the finished design, but the caption dealt with brewing opinions criticizing her dress.
“Remember this is my birthday dress and I’m so happy with how it turned out,” Heyer wrote.
@kelley.heyer Reply to @harriiiet part 2 as promised! please remember this is my birthday dress and i am really happy with the results. If anyone is upset that I “ruined” the original dress, please watch the video I posted before this one. good fish season! #Pisces #ancient #1970s #thriftflip #anniversary Oblivion – Grimes
Heyer told Insider that she worked on the dress from February 20 to March 3, taking inspiration from a few different aesthetics.
“I was really inspired by the dress from Drew Barrymore’s Cinderella movie ‘Ever After’, as well as the Italian Renaissance dress,” Heyer said. “I also wanted a look reminiscent of the disco era of the 60s and 70s.”
Some users have suggested that Heyer “ruins” the dress with her adjustments
As videos gained traction, even being shared on Twitter without Heyer’s knowledgesome users have suggested that she “ruined” the dress and should have left it alone.
—millie bobby valentine (@lvamsgatthebeep) March 6, 2023
“Humans really have the audacity to take something that has stood the test of time and destroy it,” one person wrote.
Another person wrote that the dress went from “beautiful vintage workmanship or art to something you’d find at Shein.”
But for every negative comment, many applauded Heyer’s birthday dress and praised her for showing enduring fashion.
“The original dress was pretty, but I’m so glad it got a new life,” wrote one user. “Reduce, reuse, recycle.”
Heyer approached the debate by two videos shared on TikTok
The shared TikToker two videos last week as the debate gathered momentum.
“Some of you are acting like I personally walked into your house and burned your grandmother’s wedding dress,” Heyer said in one of her replies. “Or I took the original Betsy Ross flag and turned it into a Y2K crop top for Coachella.”
@kelley.heyer In response to @mzahradnicek #videogreenscreen people were literally telling me to tell k myself, so hopefully that clarifies some things. again I posted a video with more thoughts on the vintage rework if you want to check that out! #ancient #1970s #thriftflip original sound – Kelley Heyer
She added: “You’re all freaking out over a dress you didn’t know existed 24 hours ago.”
In a separate video, Heyer clarified her opinion on revamping vintage dresses, saying it was on a case-by-case basis.
@kelley.heyer In response to @allpurposeflower #green screen Also no hate if you liked it better long!!! Vintage is so unique and there are so many differing opinions on modification. For this specific dress, I bought it with the intention of making it shorter. I could see a lot of potential #ancient #1970s #thriftflip original sound – Kelley Heyer
“When it comes to modifying vintage, look at how it was made, what fabric was used, and when it was made,” Heyer said. “And then the answers to those questions will determine whether it’s okay to completely rework a vintage garment or not.”
Heyer told Insider she found the answer “hilarious” but also a little “scary.”
Although she adores her dress – noting that the puffy skirt and hand-stitched beading are standout features – Heyer said the response was both “hilarious” and “scary”.
“There comes a time when something goes so viral that it completely leaves the creator’s hands and it’s scary,” Heyer said, adding, “the little digital footprint that I had made suddenly became so much bigger and that really struck me.”
Heyer told Insider that netizens are quick to judge without acknowledging her passion for sustainable fashion.
“Netizens will never know the nuance behind every story. It’s just the nature of the internet. There’s not a lot that can fit in a one-minute video,” she said. “Vintage and sustainable fashion is a big passion for me, but the commentators don’t know it.”
Ultimately, Heyer takes pride in her work and doesn’t let criticism bother her.
“It’s okay if you don’t like it because luckily it’s in my closet, not yours,” she said.
