Bjorn Borg and Fila enjoy a 50-year union of tennis and style

Even though it happened nearly 50 years ago, tennis legend Bjorn Borg vividly remembers the first time he saw the Fila tennis gear that would later become his trademark.

“It was 1974 and I was playing a tournament in Philadelphia,” said Borg, who spoke to The Desert Sun on Friday while attending the BNP Paribas Open. “These two guys, Adriano Panatta and Ion Tiriac, came in to play in the tournament and all the players stopped and said ‘Wow! What is this?’ The design, colors and material they wore. At that time (men’s tennis fashion) was like white clothes, very boring. It was Fila and they were the first in tennis to do something different .

A year later, Borg signed with Fila and the rest is tennis fashion history. The iconic pinstripe shirt with a blue collar, the red, white and blue jacket, the headband that struggles to control long hair. Tennis fans and non-tennis fans can imagine the Borg/Fila look.

Borg, now 66, is still very active in the world of tennis, mainly as captain of the European team for the Laver Cup. He enjoys interacting with today’s players, but admitted he doesn’t play much anymore.

“If I play for an hour, I can’t move for two weeks,” he said with a laugh.

He could also only laugh when he recalled his time playing Indian Wells. Borg participated in some of the early iterations of this event and didn’t have much success. It last played here in 1979 when the BNP Paribas Open was known as the Congoleum Classic and was played at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Borg was the No. 2 seed that year, Jimmy Connors was No. 1, and John McEnroe was No. 3. Not a bad champ. But Borg lost his first-round match to an American named Bruce Manson 6-7, 7-5, 6-2. If you look up Bruce Manson on Wikipedia, the first sentence of his entry is that he once beat Bjorn Borg.

“Yeah, I didn’t do well. All I remember is it was a bad experience because I lost in the first round,” Borg said. “But the way they’ve built up in this tournament since then is amazing. Everyone says it’s the fifth Grand Slam and it should be. It’s huge, but at that time, this was just the beginning.”

The 11-time Grand Slam champion returned to the world of Fila in 2018 as the company’s official global brand ambassador.

“I love being involved in tennis. I mean, what can I say, I love the sport even though I walked away quite young,” Borg said. “About five or six years ago, Fila asked me if I wanted to do things with them and I said ‘Sure’. I wanted to be part of the family that is so dear to me again.”

Borg is back in the desert this week to watch the world’s best tennis players in action and to help Fila celebrate the 50th anniversary of his relationship with tennis which began in 1973.

At the on-site Fila tent at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, you can find a mini display of the company’s iconic tennis fashions over the years along with some items picked from the Fila Museum in Biella, Italy, such as the first sketches and fabric swatches by primary designer Pierluigi Rolando as well as a display of some of the styles worn by their tennis players over the years, from Borg to Kim Clijsters to John Isner.

Lauren Mallon, senior marketing manager for tennis and pickleball at Fila, said the company actually started in 1911, but entered the tennis business in 1973. When Borg signed , everything took off.

“In 1975 we signed who has since become such an icon, and the Fila looks he wore on court are still iconic to this day,” Mallon said inside the Fila tent bustling with shoppers. “It’s really amazing to see people and clients on site at the BNP Paribas Open still today wearing that striped shirt that he made so famous, and the jacket too. It’s really Borg and that look 70s that is synonymous with our brand, and we’ve been setting trends ever since.”

As the company celebrated its 50th anniversary, it is also looking ahead to the next 50 years with some community outreach to pique the interest of future tennis players. They donated 200 tickets to Coachella Valley high schools to attend the event. On Monday they hosted Gerald Ford Elementary as about 100 children visited the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for a clinic and a meet and greet with tennis greats John Isner and Reilly Opelka.

Fila will also be the title sponsor of the first amateur event of the BNP Paribas Open, the Fila International Junior Championships. This tournament starts on Monday.

Palm Springs High School was one of the desert teams to take advantage of the tickets as around eight boys and girls attended the Friday night session, watching one of the best players in the world, Maria Sakkari of Greece, take on the American Shelby Rogers.

“With tennis it’s always a learning sport and it was a huge learning experience and it was also empowering because my name is Maria too so when people were cheering for it it was like they were cheering me on,” said Maria Merels, a junior on the tennis team. “Being here for the first time has definitely fueled my competitive nature for next season.”

Jam Nasr, a member of the Indian men’s team who actually played a game earlier in the day, said it was remarkable to see the talent of the pros.

“When I watch, I try to imitate their game and pay attention to their technique and the speed at which they play,” said Nasr, a senior at Palm Springs High. “I’ll see how they do a shot, and I’ll think about it in practice like I have to try and do it like that…and I usually don’t end up doing it right, but I like to try.”

When it comes to the future of professional tennis, Borg believes he is in good hands. He is excited about this new generation of young talent, many of whom are on display this week in Indian Wells.

“We can’t forget Federer, Djokovic, Nadal and Murray of course, but this new generation has so many good players, and I say that all the time and I tell the media that it’s important to promote these guys.” , Borg said. “I like Alcaraz, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rublev, Sinner, so many guys playing good tennis. … Did you notice I only said European players? Ha! I like defending my guys, nothing against Taylor Fritz and all Americans.

“The future of tennis is in good hands. I don’t even want to say the future. Tennis is in good hands now and will continue to be.”

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Contact him at [email protected]