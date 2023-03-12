Anne Hathaway wears a structured leather dress for the Versace AW23 show





Anne Hathaway is resolutely in her fashionista era. The actress known for her roles in some of the most influential films of the 2000s – from The devil wears Prada For The Diary of a Princess – has redone some amazing throat outfits over the past year. It all started with a tiny Gucci mini dress she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in May, leaving jaws on the floor all over the place. Since then, the revival of Anne Hathaway has been upon us as she rattled off fire after fire. Most recently, she wore a completely sheer column dress paired with leather opera gloves at the Berlin Film Festival, a Cher Horowitz-style plaid skirt, and even a leopard-print Valentino mini dress paired with embellished tights. assorted. And now she’s back at it! ICYMI, Versace just held a mega-star parade in Los Angeles which saw models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid strut their stuff in the Italian fashion house’s creations and some top celebrities were in the audience. Among them, of course, was Mrs. Hathaway and her form was out of this world. Don’t believe us? Check it out: Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images The gorgeous croc-embossed leather mini dress has high-shine spaghetti straps and a structured peplum and was worn with the sheerest of black tights, a small top-handle handbag and silver jewelry. Her hair was loose and slightly wavy, while she wore black shades and gorgeous black boots with a major platform. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. When she posted the look on her IG, her fans were (rightly) obsessed, with one fan comment perfectly summing up Anne’s look lately: “The massacre marathon continues.”

