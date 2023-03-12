Niners Split Doubleheader, Down Davidson in Dramatic, 4-3, Fashion





Next game: Presbyterian 03/17/2023 | 2 p.m. Tue. 17 (Friday) / 2 p.m. Presbyterian History CHARLOTTE, North Carolina The Charlotte men’s tennis team split their home doubles match Saturday, losing to Georgia Southern, 4-2, before defeating Davidson, 4-3, in spectacular fashion Saturday at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex. The win in the afternoon game ended CLT’s four-game losing streak and extended the Niners’ winning streak against the Wildcats to seven and won 10 of the last 11 meetings. SOUTH GEORGIA 4 CHARLOTTE 2 Southern opened the game entirely on the front foot, winning the doubles point with a dominating 6-1 victory on court three before their duo on court two battled it out. Abhimanyu Vannemreddy And Brett Gloria 6-4. On the first court, the new second-year tandem coy simon and freshman Matthias Iturbe downed Eagles Pol del Castillo and Aaron Williams, 6-2 to tie the doubles point at one set apiece, before GSU took a 1-0 lead in the singles. In singles action, the Eagles quickly doubled their lead, with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 victory on court three. Trailing by a pair freshman Aditya Narayanan beat Judson Blair, 6-3, 7-5, on court two to cut the deficit in half. A few minutes later, classmate Ivan Dreycopp eliminated Dimitiris Paliouras, 6-1, 7-6, winning the second set breaker, 7-3, to level the score at 2-2. Georgia Southern resumed their lead with a straight-sets victory on court six, earning a 3-2 lead with two games still on court and in the third sets. Needing each of the last remaining sets, Vannemreddy fell into a back-and-forth affair on court two to clinch match point and a 4-2 win for GSU. CHARLOTTE 4 DAVIDSON 3 Davidson came out on the front foot immediately, dominating the doubles point with a pair of quick three-court wins and one in quick succession to take a 1-0 lead heading into the singles game. To start action in singles freshman Matthias Iturbe outplayed Maxwell Kachkarov, 6-1, 6-2, on court three to even the score, 1-1. A pair of straight wins on courts six and two gave the Wildcats a 3-1 lead and close to earning match point. Trailing in two of the remaining three games, the Niners began their comeback bid as Narayanan, who trailed 5-0 in the second set, beat Juan Perez, 6-4, 7-5, to reduce the Davidson’s advance. Minutes later, Johnny Acosta leveled the score with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 three-set victory over Nico Pinzon, leaving it all to the seniors, Abhimanyu Vannemreddy on court one. Vannemreddy then answered the bell after dropping the set to win the last five of his match to call the game, knocking out Alejandro Solares 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 to end the four-game losing streak consecutive CLT and send the Niners. in an exuberant celebration. ADI FINDS A WAY NEAR THE REAR HALF OF THE RANGE First-year student Aditya Narayanan picked up a pair of straight wins on Saturday, needing to come from behind in the second set of both to win, 7-5, and keep the Niners alive at 3-2. FOLLOWING Charlotte returns to action for a Friday afternoon home fight with Presbyterian. The first serve at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on track tennis. SOUTHERN GEORGIA RESULTS

Double Simon/Iturbe (CLT) defeated. Castillo/Williams (GS) 6-2 Dun/Roumpis (GS) defeated. Vannemreddy/Gloria (CLT) 6-4 Blair/Mouesca (GS) def. Dreycopp/Narayanan (CLT) 6-1 Order of arrival: 3, 1, 2* Simple coy simon (CLT) v Pol del Castillo (GS) 7-5, 2-6, 2-4, unfinished Aaron Williams (GS) defeats. Abhimanyu Vannemreddy (CLT) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 Pierre Mousca (GS) defeated. Matthias Iturbe (CLT) 6-1, 6-2 Ivan Dreycopp (CLT) def. Dimitiris Paliouras (GS) 6-1, 7-6(3) Aditya Narayanan (CLT) def. Judson Blair (GS) 6-3, 7-5 Alexandros Roumpis (GS) defeated. Johnny Acosta (CLT) 7-5, 6-4 Order of arrival: 3, 5, 4, 6, 2* DAVIDSON RESULTS

Double Kachkarov/Perez (DAV) defeated. Simon/Iturbe (CLT) 6-3 Vannemreddy/Gloria (CLT) against Solares/Pinzon (DAV) 3-2, unfinished Clark/Wang (DAV) def. Narayanan/Dreycopp (CLT) 6-1 Finishing order: 3, 1* Simple Abhimanyu Vannemreddy (CLT) def. Alejandro Solares (DAV) 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 William Clark (DAV) def. Ivan Dreycopp (CLT) 6-4, 6-4 Matthias Iturbe (CLT) def. Maxwell Katchkarov (DAV) 6-1, 6-2 Aditya Narayanan (CLT) def. Juan Perez (DAV) 6-4, 7-5 Johnny Acosta (CLT) def. Nico Pinzon (DAV) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Jerry Wang (DAV) defeated. Brett Gloria (CLT) 6-3, 6-1 Order of arrival: 3, 6, 2, 4, 5, 1*

