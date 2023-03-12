10 Iconic Fashion Moments From The Movie, Ranked

A million girls would give anything to work as personal assistant to fashion mogul Miranda Priestly. The Runway Magazine editor, known for her cold, hardened nature and sophisticated style, is the one who decides what’s in and out of fashion from season to season, and is revered by the whole industry. Of all the candidates for the post of assistant, the one who ends up dropping out is Andy Sachs, a budding journalist who has just graduated. The position could open many doors for her, but there’s a catch: she’s anything but a fashion icon, and finding her place among the rest of Runway’s staff will prove to be a daunting task. It is the premise of The devil wears Prada, the 2006 film directed by David Frankel and based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. This production stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, as well as Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker and Adrian Grenier. The film became a box office success and was highly acclaimed, earning numerous nominations and awards, especially for Streep, who used the acting method to bring his role to fruition.





The devil wears Prada is a film set in the world of fashion, and although many designers provided clothing for the characters, the majority of them refused to appear on screen. This stems directly from the fact that Lauren Weisberger tapped into her time as an assistant to Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, to write her novel, so they didn’t mean to offend her. Patricia Field was in charge of costume design for this production and she certainly delivered some very memorable moments. Here are 10 of the hottest moments from The devil wears Prada.

ten Andy’s Day One Outfit

Although not the most fashion-savvy candidate, Andy manages to land Miranda’s second assistant job. Maybe that’s why Miranda hired her in the first place. On her first day on the job, Andy shows up in a cerulean sweater, skirt, and old-fashioned shoes that make her look much older than she actually is. Without a doubt, this outfit reflects how unimportant fashion is to her: Andy is confident in her abilities, so she doesn’t understand why she should make an effort with her look. However, things change when she realizes it’s hard to fit into the fashion world, and with Nigel’s advice, she changes her style drastically. While Andy’s outfit for his first day on the job is far from his best, it’s his fashion staple, and therefore deserves a spot on this list.

9 Emily’s brown dress

Actress Emily Blunt plays Emily Charlton, Miranda’s first assistant. This young woman is both glamorous and ruthless, which she says is key to succeeding in the industry. Emily takes her job too seriously, understanding that any mistake could get her fired, and she shows up in the most edgy outfits every day. For all these reasons, Andy’s arrival as Miranda’s second assistant and her quick adaptability infuriates her, as she becomes a major threat that ends up stealing her job. Emily has worn a number of cool outfits throughout the film, but the brown gingham dress she wears on Andy’s makeover day is by far one of her best outfits, showcasing her red hair and her pale skin.

8 Miranda’s Red Fur Coat

Miranda Priestly is one of the biggest names in fashion, so expect anything she wears to make a statement or at least be consistent with her style. The Runway Magazine editor’s looks are generally pretty classic, as is the way she styles her hair, keeping it the same throughout the film. However, every once in a while, she chooses to wear a star item of clothing which undoubtedly steals the show. One such case is the fluffy red fur coat she arrives in the office in, which combined with her hairstyle and frosty attitude reminds us of Disney’s iconic villain, Cruella De Vil.

7 Every look Nigel wore

Nigel is the art director of Runway Magazine and one of the few people Miranda really trusts. He has worked there for nearly 20 years, earning the respect of everyone around him and becoming one of the company’s most valuable assets. Fashion means everything to Nigel, and working in the industry has always been his biggest dream, which is why he’s so outraged that Andy doesn’t understand how lucky she is to have had such an opportunity. . Throughout the film, Nigel wears several classic outfits accented by his black round-rimmed glasses, perfectly encapsulating his structured yet fun style. The man is an industry veteran and knows exactly what to wear to stand out in a crowd without the need for flashy colors or prints.

6 Andy’s green jacket

After Andy drastically changes his look on his first day at Runway Magazine, the film features a montage featuring several of Andy’s Work Outfits to Madonna’s signature song “Vogue.” Of all these outfits, the one that stands out the most is a bright green coat with leopard print cuffs reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy. This particular piece of clothing is a vintage find that swept Hathaway off her feet, though she had to let it go after it was decided the entire production wardrobe would be donated to charity. However, the story has a happy ending: Knowing how obsessed Hathaway was with this coat, her then-boyfriend tracked it down and bought it for her as a gift, so she ended up getting the part. after all.

5 Andy’s latest look

After a brief but meaningful stint at Runway, Andy reconnects with his roots and realizes it’s time to quit his job and pursue his dreams. Her last outfit in the film perfectly combines the style she had before joining Runway and the one she adopted while working for the magazine: she wears a black turtleneck sweater, dark denim pants and a jacket. brown leather. This street-ready ensemble proves that while her obsession with fashion is far behind her, she’s taken some great advice from her Runway days and applied it to this authentic new version of herself.

4 Miranda’s iconic purple dress

In general, the editor of Runway Magazine stands out for her glamorous, yet classic and refined outfits. Miranda knows fashion like no one else and knows how to stand out by keeping it simple. Her most iconic outfit from the movie was probably her first: a purple dress paired with red heels and a long black coat. Although the dress may seem too plain, it’s her intense purple tone that instantly stands out.

According to color psychology, purple is closely associated with royalty and power. The reason for this is that in ancient times, purple was the most difficult dye to obtain because it was not commonly found in nature, which made its cost exponentially higher. The only people who could afford it were royalty or wealthy families, hence the association of color with wealth. Considering Miranda is at the top of the fashion industry, it’s safe to say that choosing purple for her most iconic outfit was absolutely the right thing to do.

3 Andy: impeccable and magnetic in Paris

After Emily’s performance dwindled, Miranda opted out of taking her to Paris Fashion Week and went with Andy instead, causing her assistant to burst into anger. The trip proved enlightening for Hathaway’s character, who eventually realized she had to quit Runway Magazine and quit her job. But before she left, she delivered one of her best looks in the entire film: an exquisite dark green vintage dress that perfectly displayed everything she had learned from her days at Runway. She accessorized this outfit with black leather gloves, a gold clutch and bold red lips.

2 Miranda, Emily and Andy at the charity gala

The charity benefit hosted by Runway is a defining moment in Andy’s career development, as it is when Miranda decides to promote her to first assistant and take her on a trip to Paris instead of Emily, impressed with her vast knowledge of all the gathering guests. Miranda and her assistants are impeccably dressed, all three wearing black dresses showcasing each other’s personal style, while complementing each other.

1 Andy’s extreme makeover

Topping the charts is hands down the most iconic moment of the entire film: Andy’s makeover. Shortly after starting to work for Runway Magazine, she realizes that in order to fit into her new workplace and earn everyone’s respect, she must completely change her image. Therefore, she asks for help from the fashion expert Nigel, who puts together several outfits for her with clothes from the most exclusive designers and makes her change her hairstyle. The next day, as Emily reviews her with a co-worker, Andy walks proudly into the office in one of the film’s most memorable outfits: a black jacket, matching skirt and Chanel thigh-high boots that leave his co-workers in awe. With this daring outfit, Andy proves that she is powerful and that no one should have underestimated her.