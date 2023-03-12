Men’s Tennis No. 16 defeats Trinity in home opener, 7-2





MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut. The Wesleyan men’s tennis team beat the Trinity Bantams in the Cards’ opener and final game before heading to Florida for their spring break trip. The spring trip takes place from March 13e to March 17e in Orlando, Florida, where they will face five opponents in five days. The Cardinals moved up five spots to 16e in the latest poll of the International Tennis Association (ITA) published on March 10e. With the win over Trinity, Wesleyan moves to 2-1 (2-1 NESCAC) this season, all against competitive NESCAC. Trinity drops out of the game, going 1-2 (0-2 NESCAC) early in the season. The Cardinals have rebounded well since dropping their season opener to the No. 6 Williams Ephs, 7-2. They have now won their last two games, both in convincing fashion, beating the Conn College Camels 9-0, before beating the Bantams 9-0 today. It was Trinity who came out strong in this one, winning the first doubles game, before the Cardinals could recover by winning the next two to head into singles play with a 2-1 advantage. In singles, Wesleyan won the first five games before the Bantams could salvage the final game to make it 7-2. Trinity came out with the opening doubles match victory, with Henry Bilicic and Jack Ginter defeating J.T. Bilski ’26 and Ben Mitchell ’24, 8-1. The Cardinals responded with two straight wins to take the lead in singles play. First it was Harry Columbus ’26 and Chase Kasday ’26 continues its impressive start to the season with an 8-5 victory over Pierce Rutledge and Eduardo Sanchez-Carrion. So it was Max Lustgarten ’25 and It’s McDonalds ’26 edging Enrico Bouro and Brandon Felcher 8-6 to end the doubles game. In singles, there were only Cardinals, as Wesleyan won five of six matches to put away the Bantams. Collomb kicked things off at No. 3, passing Bouro 6-2, 6-2. Next is freshman Kasday, who completed his second W of the afternoon with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kartik Erodula. Mitchell and MacDonald used dominant second sets to put away their competition. Mitchell beat Sanchez-Carrion 6-2 in the first set before dominating the second set 6-0. MacDonald did it the same way, knocking out Ginter 6-3, 6-0 for the Cards 4e outright victory to open singles play. Wesleyan 5e and the final singles win came from Lustgarten, who managed to beat Felcher 6-3, 6-4. The final game of the day came at No.1 with Bilicic able to defeat Bilski in a close 6-2, 5-7 battle, [10] [8]. Wesleyan will be looking to build another impressive win on his spring break trip to Florida. They will compete from 13e at 17e with their first match against Franklin and Marshall.

