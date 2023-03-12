Charlize Theron in Split Dress Over Oscars Weekend: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image credit: BACKGRID Charlize Theron can’t help but steal the show when she shows up at a Hollywood event. Such was the case on Friday, March 10, when the South African beauty left a billion-dollar Oscar weekend dinner in Los Angeles. Wearing a barely there ensemble with an exposed black bra and fishnet stockings, the 47-year-old former model proved she didn’t leave her cover girl experience far behind! More about Charlize Theron The stunning Oscar winner also looked like she walked off the runway a week early when she attended the Santa Barbara Film Festival in the gorgeous Southern California beach town. As she took the stage to deliver a speech, the Mad Max: Fury Road star stole the show in a fabulous fringed ensemble! Charlize dared to impress in a sparkly rainbow mini dress. With a black turtleneck top underneath, she rocked the single number with aplomb. Her hip-length hairstyle has been slicked back and styled new wave, proving she still has that model edge. When she’s not busy with her Hollywood duties, Charlize focuses on her family. Recently, she paid tribute to her mother Gerda on her birthday with an Instagram photo album and surprised fans by including a rare photo of her two daughters August7 and jackson, 10. In her caption, the star gushed about mom. I wanted to share it with all of you because everyone who knows it knows how awesome it is [it] is to stand in its sunlight, Charlize wrote. She is REALLY life. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Still a doting mother herself, Charlize opened up about the decision to adopt her two children that Gerda was involved in during an interview with Chelsea manager For She. When I first deposited [for adoption], my mother showed me a letter I had written when I was little; I asked if we could go to the orphanage. In South Africa, orphanages were everywhere, and I wanted a sibling. I have always been aware that there are so many children in this world who do not have families. Adoption is a very personal thing, she continued. I know people I love dearly who don’t feel like they could raise another child like theirs. I respect that. But for me, and I can’t be the only person out there, I’ve never seen a difference in raising an adopted child compared to my own biological child. I don’t feel like I’m missing anything. Related link Related: Stephanie Hsu: 5 things to know about everything, everywhere, at once, getting ready for an Oscar Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

