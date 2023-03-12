Men’s volleyball wins five sets against NJIT





The score of the box Newark, New Jersey – Don’t call it a comeback! After trailing NJIT by two sets, the Princeton Tigers secured a five-set victory over the Highlanders 3-2. ( 14-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-11) Several Tigers contributed to EIVA’s victory on Saturday night. Nyherowo Omene totaled 16 casualties, Matt Suh contributed seven excavations, James Hartley executed three aces for the match, while Henry Wedbush notched a season-high 50 assists. Henry Wedbush Also led the team in blocks, with 3 overall for the night. Set a The game started in favor of the Highlanders. Despite three wins for both James Hartley And Nyherowo Omene to put some early points from Princeton, the Highlanders managed to stay on a points streak to defeat Princeton in the first set 25-14. Set two The Tigers fell just short of the Highlanders in the second set. Princeton failed to take the lead over the Highlanders, although they continued to recover from a five-point deficit at 5-10 to come back behind NJIT 14-16. The Tigers began to warm up offensively as a team, with more casualties from James Hartley , Brady Wedbush And Ben Harington to have an impact. Despite consecutive service aces of Nyherowo Omene the Tigers fell to NJIT 22-25 in the second set. Set three The third set unleashed the big attack from Tiger that Princeton needed. Princeton and the Highlanders went point-for-point throughout the third set, up 16-16. Ryan Vena made an immediate impact on the field, securing three kills to put Princeton ahead of NJIT 19-17. A four-point streak at Princeton was enough to spark the Tiger’s attack, and the team earned their first set win of the match, winning set three 25-20. set four Princeton tied the score 2-2 in the fourth set, winning 25-16. A five-point streak at Princeton propelled the Tiger’s offense ahead of the Highlanders 19-13. After back-to-back wins from Omene and Harrington, Tiger’s lead was extended to seven, with Princeton leading 22-14. The fourth set ended on a high, with three straight wins by Omene to close the set 25-16 in favor of Princeton, to bring Saturday’s match to a fifth and final set. set five Another even set started from point to point. Tied 9-9, it took a three-point streak with two Ben Harington the killings propelled the Tigers forward. A string of Highlander errors combined with Tiger’s determined offense was enough to give Princeton the set victory, 15-11. Despite being down 0-2 to start Saturday’s game, Princeton’s men showed grit and determination to win three straight sets and secure a vital EIVA win on the road. Following The Tigers will travel to Phoenix, Arizona to take on the Grand Canyon University Lopes for two games. The first match will start on Wednesday, March 15e at 6:00 p.m. MT/9:00 p.m. ET and the second on Friday, March 17e at 4:00 p.m. MT/7:00 p.m. ET.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2023/3/11/mens-volleyball-wins-five-set-victory-over-njit.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos