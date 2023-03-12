Fashion
Christine Quinn looks like a real Barbie in a pink dress at the Versace show in Los Angeles
Christine Quinn was a shining sight at the star-studded Versace fashion show, held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday.
The former Selling Sunset star, 34, channeled a real Barbie in a floor-length hot pink sleeveless dress.
The reality TV beauty wore her waist-length platinum blonde tresses, parted in the middle and loosely curled.
Author and real estate agent How to be a Boss B*tch accessorized the look with a chic white handbag and matching white pointy-toe heels.
When it comes to glamour, Christine looked perfect with matte pink lipstick and dramatic lashes.
The blonde bombshell kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting a simple gold bracelet on her wrist.
Inside the event, Quinn sat next to Indecent Proposal star Demi Moore, 60, and her pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, 34.
Demi looked chic in a black top and black blazer, while Rumor matched her mother in a similar outfit.
Other stars who attended the fashion event included Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Anne Hathaway and many more.
In a recent interview with Seducethe businesswoman said “fashion and beauty has always been my thing” and commented on her Barbie aesthetic.
“I love the beauty industry because it’s constantly evolving and making people feel like the best versions of themselves,” the glamorous star added.
Christine also commented on her Barbie-inspired fashion sense, explaining, “It’s always a variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it’s a golf Barbie or her Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever the Barbie is at that time.”
“He just has that flawless aesthetic that I always strive for,” the mother-of-one concluded.
Quinn left the Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset to start a crypto real estate business, with her husband Christian Dumontet in April 2022.
Despite her exit, there’s no bad blood between Christine and her ex-boss Jason Oppenheim.
In an interview with PageSixthe Oppenheim Group founder said Christine left the show at the right time.
“I never had any personal issues with Christine other than recognizing that she had a lot of other issues with other cast members,” Oppenheim said.
He said he believed Selling Sunset audiences were tired of Christine always being the bad guy.
“I think people were tired of seeing that momentum continue season after season,” he said.
“So I think that provided a breath of fresh air for the office and for the show,” he added.
“But I wish her the best and I know she is doing great things, especially in fashion,” he added.
Selling Sunset: Quinn left the Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset to start a crypto real estate business, with her husband in April 2022; Pictured in a photo from the show
