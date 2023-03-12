Men’s Basketball beats Penn 7770 to advance to Ivy Madness Finals

On Saturday, March 11, the men’s basketball team (208 overall, 104 Ivy League) advanced to the Ivy Madness Championship Game with a 7770 win over the Penn Quakers (1713, 95) with over 4,500 people present at the Jadwin Gymnasium. The victory extends the Tigers’ winning streak against the Quakers to nine games and means they will have a shot at qualifying for the NCAA Tournament with a Sunday win over Yale (217, 104) in the title game.

It was the most physical game we’ve played in a long time,” head coach Mitch Henderson 98 said at the postgame press conference. It was just an amazing atmosphere thanks to all the fans who came.

The Tigers got off to a slow start, allowing the Quakers to open the game with a 50 run. Freshman guard Caden Pierce fought back early, dropping a three-pointer from the corner with 18:44 remaining to cut the deficit, 53.

This whole season has been amazing, Pierce explained. Learn one game at a time, improve with each game. [Ivy Madness is] brand new to us [first-years]. What we experienced, we hoped to experience again in the future.

The Tigers would choose to double Penns star goaltender and Ivy League Player of the Year Jordan Dingle to open the game, allowing goaltender Clark Slajchert to come out of the gates with a steal and layup to cap the basket of Pierced. Establishing the back-and-forth nature of the game, senior striker Tosan Evbuomwan swept away a one-legged jumper to tie the game at nine with 14:22 remaining in the first half.

We always believed we were going to win,” Evbuomwan said. We’ve come back from deficits all year, we’ve won close games, we’ve let some slip, and all of those games have prepared us for this game.

The Quakers would come out on top with a 1,711 advantage with just under 12 minutes left in the half, but the Tigers would bounce back with a 72 run to tie the game, 2,222, with 5:59 remaining. The run included a two-handed jam from Pierce and a long three-pointer to the wing from junior forward Zach Martini. Martini would go on to finish the game with 12 of four points on six shots from behind the arc.

Later, a triple Pierce on a one-handed swing from freshman guard Xaivian Lee, followed by a layup from junior guard Matt Allocco would put the Tigers up two, 2,725, with 4:51 left in the half. . However, a Dingle jumper and layup would give the Quakers the lead, 2927, with 4:27 remaining. A well-guarded three-pointer from senior guard Ryan Langborg would briefly give the Tigers the lead with 1:44 remaining, but Penn would eventually take a 3,130 lead before the break.

The second half was more or less the same, with neither side taking a decisive advantage at any point. After managing just three points in the first half, Langborg began to find his rhythm, as he converted on a lay-up and one and sank a three to give the Tigers a 3,734 lead with 17 :05 remaining in the match. Langborg would finish the match with 12 points.

The Tigers also saw significant contributions from their bench. Martini connected on four three-pointers, and Lee went four-for-four from the free throw line and finished with seven points. Three consecutive hits from Martini and two free throws from Evbuomwan gave the Tigers a six-point lead with 14:35 left.

A three from Slajchert and a layup and one from Dingle gave the Quakers a 6,158 lead with 7:45 remaining. Dingle then missed the free throw, allowing Evbuomwan to cut the lead to one with a difficult to fade jumper.

While the Tigers, in their previous two meetings with the Quakers, have become accustomed to a Dingle-centered offensive attack, the Quakers were much more dependent on their role players on Saturday. Slajchert, who had averaged just seven points per game in two games with the Tigers this year, finished with 17 points and four triples.

Later in the half, Langborg grabbed a rebound off a missed Dingle three and threw it to Pierce, who converted on a swept-and-one layup and reclaimed the Tigers lead at 6,968. The Tigers wouldn’t hang around anymore.

Even with the offensive fireworks from Pierce, Slajchert and others, it was late-game turmoil plays from Pierce and senior forward Keesawn Kellman that allowed them to close out the game. Both clutch rebounds collected at both ends of the floor and made huge defensive plays on the stretch. Kellman drew an open field charge with 1:23 remaining to give the Tigers possession one point up.

“He’s the best rebounder that’s ever played for me, and he’s so humble,” Henderson said of Pierce, who was recently crowned Ivy League Rookie of the Year. Pierce finished the game with a double-double, with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, a career high.

I thought he was amazing, Henderson added of Kellman’s game. We were waiting for this [from Kellman]and I’m so proud of him he was great,” Henderson added.

On the ensuing play, Pierce grabbed the rebound from a missed Langborg at three, allowing Evbuomwan to extend the lead to three with a clutch jumper to end the Tigers’ offensive possession.

I just try to stay calm as much as possible,” Evbuomwan said of his late game. I really appreciate my teammates and my coaching staff, they give me the confidence to make those plays in those big moments, he added.

Dingle missed a three on the other end, and it was Pierce again who grabbed the rebound. He was fouled by Slajchert and iced the game with two free throws, giving the Tigers a five-point lead which they would climb until the final whistle, winning 7,770.

The Tigers will now move on to the Ivy Madness Championship Game where they will face the Yale Bulldogs for the third time this season, with a trip to the NCAA Tournament on the line. The Bulldogs have swept the Tigers in two regular season games this year, and they defeated the Tigers in last year’s Ivy League Championship game in heartbreaking fashion.

These were circled [on the calendar] for a while, Evbuomwan said of the championship rematch with Yale. [Im] I can’t wait for him to have another opportunity to win that one and do what we dreamed of, he added.

The Tigers face the Bulldogs at noon tomorrow, less than 24 hours after their semi-final win.

These guys are young [and] were playing for everything tomorrow, Henderson noted. We saw the Yales stuff on Monday, we know them, we thought about them a lot. Be ready tomorrow.

Diego Uribe is deputy editor of the Sports section of the “Prince”.

Yousif Mohamed is a contributor to the Sports section of the “Prince”.

Please direct any requests for corrections to Corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com.