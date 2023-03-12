Anthropologie Just Dropped So Many Chic Dresses for Spring 11’s Best Styles

Connect with us

5 Anthropology Models Wearing Spring And Summer Dresses

11 Best Spring and Summer Dresses from Anthropologie (photos via Anthropologie)

Aside from skiing and the moderately cold three weeks leading up to Christmas, winter really isn’t my thing. I am drawn to warm weather like a moth to a flame. I want it, I need it, and my immune system depends on it.

Given this information, you can probably assume that I love a summer dress. Live for them, some would say. And what better place to buy a new spring and summer dress than Anthropology?

While Anthropology Somerset collection perhaps his most famous, the retailer houses hundreds of dressesmany of which would be perfect for the next wedding season.

To Shop My Top 11 Anthropologie Spring 2023 Dress Picks, Including The Ones Above Somerset long dressscroll below.

Plus-size model wearing red heeled ankle boots and The Somerset maxi dress with red and white coral flowers (photo via Anthropologie)

The Somerset Maxi Dress in Coral (photo via Anthropologie)

Anthropology Somerset long dress is the retailer’s “best-selling dress” and “highest-rated dress of all time.” The versatile style has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”, thanks to its v-neck and flattering smocked waistband.

$168 at Anthropologie

Afro model wearing green socks, white heels and a green, pink and navy striped Marimekko Jokapoika dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Marimekko Jokapoika dress (photo via Anthropologie)

We may have just found our new work dress. This incredibly cute Jokapoika dress from Marimekko is machine washable and made from organic cotton.

$305 at Anthropologie

brunette woman leaning against a car wearing a white eyelet shirt dress By Anthropologie (photo via Anthropologie)

By Anthropologie Eyelet shirt dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Your new warm-weather go-to, this pretty eyelet midi dress comes in two colorways: white and mango.

$230 at Anthropologie

woman standing against a green tree in a long purple and green printed chiffon dress from The Marais (photo via Anthropologie)

The Marais printed chiffon maxi dress (photo via Anthropologie)

An Anthropologie best-seller, the retailer’s Marais printed chiffon maxi dress has ruffles and an effortless waist, swaying gently as you walk.

$180 at Anthropologie

model wearing the green Maya ruched cowl neck dress against the sunset on the beach (photo via Anthropologie)

The Gathered Cowl Neck Maya Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Anthropologie shoppers are “obsessed” with this versatile and “flattering” dress. It’s “ridiculously flattering,” exclaims one reviewer. “Perfect for dressing up or down. Just buy it.”

$160 at Anthropologie

brunette model walking down a stone path in white By Anthropologie The Peregrine Midi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

By Anthropologie The Peregrine midi dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Romantic and feminine, the Peregrine Maxi Dress is an instant classic and one of Anthropologie’s best-selling dresses. “The fit is fantastic,” writes one buyer. “Very flattering.”

$160 at Anthropologie

model wearing baseball cap, beige platform sandals, straw bag and beige Maeve smocked waist zip shirt dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Maeve Smocked-Waist Zip-Up Shirtdress (photo via Anthropologie)

This smocked waist cotton dress is a perfect choice for the coming summer days. Dress it up or dress it down, it’s a stylish option for everyone.

$170 at Anthropologie

brunette model wearing navy and white The Somerset Maxi Dress: Embroidered Edition in navy blue (photo via Anthropologie)

The Somerset Maxi Dress: Embroidered Edition in Navy (photo via Anthropologie)

A chic embroidered version of the retailer’s Somerset maxi dress, shoppers call the style a “great spring dress” and comment that it’s “beautiful and very well made”.

$180 at Anthropologie

brunette model in a pink and blue print tiered mini dress by Anthropologie Robin (photo via Anthropologie)

By Anthropologie Robin tiered mini dress (photo via Anthropologie)

With an average rating of 4.2 stars, fans of the Robin Frill Mini Dress call it “adorable and flattering” and dub it the “perfect little dress.”

$138 at Anthropologie

blonde model on green background wearing blue and yellow floral print by Anthropologie Ruffle-Sleeve Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

By Anthropologie Ruffle-sleeve dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Anthropologie shoppers “love” the brand’s ruffle-sleeve mini dress. That said, reviewers warn it’s important to keep in mind when selecting your size.

$148 at Anthropologie

model with long dark hair wearing a printed yellow Maeve A-Line Halter Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Maeve A-Line Halter Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

A nice choice for spring and summer wedding seasonThis cotton A-line halter dress from Maeve falls to mid-calf.

$240 at Anthropologie

