Anthropologie Just Dropped So Many Chic Dresses for Spring 11's Best Styles
Aside from skiing and the moderately cold three weeks leading up to Christmas, winter really isn’t my thing. I am drawn to warm weather like a moth to a flame. I want it, I need it, and my immune system depends on it.
Given this information, you can probably assume that I love a summer dress. Live for them, some would say. And what better place to buy a new spring and summer dress than Anthropology?
While Anthropology Somerset collection perhaps his most famous, the retailer houses hundreds of dressesmany of which would be perfect for the next wedding season.
To Shop My Top 11 Anthropologie Spring 2023 Dress Picks, Including The Ones Above Somerset long dressscroll below.
Anthropology Somerset long dress is the retailer’s “best-selling dress” and “highest-rated dress of all time.” The versatile style has been dubbed the dress equivalent of the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”, thanks to its v-neck and flattering smocked waistband.
We may have just found our new work dress. This incredibly cute Jokapoika dress from Marimekko is machine washable and made from organic cotton.
Your new warm-weather go-to, this pretty eyelet midi dress comes in two colorways: white and mango.
An Anthropologie best-seller, the retailer’s Marais printed chiffon maxi dress has ruffles and an effortless waist, swaying gently as you walk.
Anthropologie shoppers are “obsessed” with this versatile and “flattering” dress. It’s “ridiculously flattering,” exclaims one reviewer. “Perfect for dressing up or down. Just buy it.”
Romantic and feminine, the Peregrine Maxi Dress is an instant classic and one of Anthropologie’s best-selling dresses. “The fit is fantastic,” writes one buyer. “Very flattering.”
This smocked waist cotton dress is a perfect choice for the coming summer days. Dress it up or dress it down, it’s a stylish option for everyone.
A chic embroidered version of the retailer’s Somerset maxi dress, shoppers call the style a “great spring dress” and comment that it’s “beautiful and very well made”.
With an average rating of 4.2 stars, fans of the Robin Frill Mini Dress call it “adorable and flattering” and dub it the “perfect little dress.”
Anthropologie shoppers “love” the brand’s ruffle-sleeve mini dress. That said, reviewers warn it’s important to keep in mind when selecting your size.
A nice choice for spring and summer wedding seasonThis cotton A-line halter dress from Maeve falls to mid-calf.
