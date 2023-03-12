2023 Men’s Basketball Championship Recaps

2023 MEN’S 1Y BASKETBALL RECAP | Wilson Prep holds off Eastern Randolph 84-73 to claim second title

RALEIGH, NC Five players were in double figures for Wilson Prep as a balanced offense lifted the Tigers past a scrappy Eastern Randolph team 84-73 at historic Reynolds Coliseum in State Championship Game 1A. David Ellis grabbed 19 rebounds, had five blocks and scored 14 points to help lead Wilson Prep, distinguishing himself as Charlie Adams’ most valuable player in the game.

Ellis’ performance helped the Tigers dominate in the paint, where they outscored Eastern Randolph 50-26. His rebounding efforts also sparked quick break opportunities, where Wilson Prep edged the Wildcats 25-8.

Jahmar Jones led all Tigers with 20 points and six rebounds to help Wilson Prep win the school’s second state championship. Jones was selected as the Tigers’ most outstanding player with five interceptions to round out a strong performance.

Eastern got 34 points from DaVonte Brooks who also grabbed 19 rebounds and had three steals in the game. He was selected as the Wildcats MVP. The only other double-digit Wildcat was Timothy Brower with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Eastern Randolph finished their year 29-3. The Wildcats reached the state championship game for the first time in program history after winning the school’s first Western Regional Championship. The Wildcats also won the Patriot Athletic 1A/2A.

Wilson Prep was 27-7 this season, winning the school’s second men’s basketball state championship in three years. The Tigers were 15-1 in Tar Roanoke 1A, winning the league championship and entering the second state championship in program history.

The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 1A Men's Basketball Championship were Khristian Woodard of Wilson Prep and DaVonte Brooks of Eastern Randolph.

2023 MEN’S 2Y BASKETBALL RECAP | Farmville Central regularly passes through Reidsville 75-63

CHAPEL HILL, NC The Farmville Central Jaguars were firing on all cylinders en route to a 75-63 win over Reidsville and the 2A Men’s Basketball State Championship. Farmville was led by a 35-point performance from Jah Short, who also grabbed seven rebounds en route to winning the Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player Award and the program’s eighth state championship.

Two other Jaguars were in double digits, with JD Daniels and MJ Williams both scoring 14 points in the game. Daniels added nine rebounds and had a pair of assists to earn Most Outstanding Player honors for the Jags. Williams capped off his day with three boards and three assists.

Late in the third quarter, the Rams managed to cut a 12-point deficit to just 3 as Kendre Harrison hit a jumper with 2:03 left in the quarter to cut the lead to 47-44. However, Farmville closed the quarter on a 5-0 run and built a cushion and kept the Rams at arm’s length for the rest of the game.

The Rams were led by a pair of underclassmen, Dionet Neal and Kendre Harrison. Neal was a tough game in the game, scoring 32 points including 3-6 of three. He dished out four assists and had all five interceptions for Reidsville. Neal was selected as the Rams’ Most Outstanding Player. Harrison scored 13 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with five blocks in the game.

Farmville really stood out with their high pressure defense. The Jags scored 21 points on Rams turnovers and gave up only four points on their own errors.

Reidsville finished the season 26-1. The Rams were the undefeated Mid-State 2A champions, winning the regular season and conference tournament championship. The Reidsvilles men won the fifth regional championship programs and their first state championship appearance since 2003.

Farmville Central finished the season 30-1, winning the Jags the fourth state title in the last five seasons. The win gave the Jaguars eight state championships in program history and the Jaguars have won 11 programse regional championship this season.

The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2A Men's Basketball Championship were Landon Barnes of Farmville Central and Aiden Mansfield of Reidsville.

2023 MEN’S 3Y BASKETBALL RECAP | Central Cabarrus overtakes Northwood 65-51 for the crown

RALEIGH, NC With their high-scoring offense kept below their average, Central Cabarrus still managed to edge past Northwood 65-51 to win the 3A Men’s Basketball State Championship. The win gave Central Cabarrus their second state title and first since 2000.

Desmond Kent Jr. had 16 points and added four rebounds as he led the team. He also had three blocks on his way to being selected as Charlie Adams’ most valuable player. Fellow Viking Adriel Miller also scored 16 points and grabbed two rebounds.

Jaiden Thompson really ran the show for Central Cabarrus, scoring 10 points but grabbing four rebounds and providing four assists in the game. Defensively, he also had a standout game, tearing up three interceptions and helping the Vikings take a 20-10 point advantage on turnovers. He was chosen as the Vikings’ most outstanding player.

Northwood managed to slow play, allowing just eight points on quick breaks, but the Chargers turned the ball over 19 times to just 10 by the Vikings, knocking out possessions and helping Central Cabarrus to be slightly more efficient in the game The Chargers were led by Drake Powell who scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to earn Most Outstanding Player honors for Northwood.

Only one other Charger managed to score in double figures as Kenan Parrish had 10 points and added six rebounds to his effort. The turnovers and the inability to reach the line, shooting only three free throws in the game while Central Cabarrus knocked down 17 of 22 attempts.

Northwood finished the year 28-3. The Chargers were the Central 3A champions. Northwood won the regional championship for the fifth time in program history and appeared in its second NCHSAA State Championship game in the past three years.

Central Cabarrus finished a perfect season with a 32-0 record. The Vikings were the champions of South Piedmont 3A and won the second regional schools championship. It was the school’s second men’s basketball title, following their first state championship victory in 2000 when they defeated Dudley.

The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 3A Men's Basketball Championship were Adriel Miller of Central Cabarrus and Griffin Hobbs of Northwood.

2023 MEN’S 4Y BASKETBALL RECAP | Myers Park rips Richmond 74-60 to win first title

CHAPEL HILL, NC Myers Park led wire to wire, beating Richmond 74-60 to win the 4A Men’s Basketball State Championship in dominant fashion. The win gave Myers Park its first men’s basketball state title in program history.

Myers Park was hyper efficient, knocking down 56.5% of his shots from the field. Bishop Boswell led the team with 22 points and six rebounds. He also added four assists and made three steals, getting the difficult task of covering for Richmonds Paul McNeil for most of the game after Sir Mohammaed picked up the injury early on. Boswell was selected as Charlie Adams’ Most Valuable Player for his efforts.

The Mustangs also dominated in the paint, edging the Raiders in the paint by a 44-18 margin. Much of that advantage can be attributed to 22 points from Elijah Strong who also had seven rebounds and nailed a block for good measure. Strong was a powerhouse inside and with his strength received Most Outstanding Player honors for Myers Park.

Richmond never led in the game. The Raiders managed to reduce the Mustang’s advantage to three several times in the first half. However, whenever the Raiders made a push, the Mustangs would respond. McNeil was the rushing leader for Richmond, scoring 21 points and grabbing six rebounds. He added two interceptions and a pair of assists en route to the Most Outstanding Player honor for Richmond.

Myers Park had another double-digit player, scoring 15 points and grabbing seven boards in the game. The only Raider other than McNeil in double digits was JV Drake, who had 10 points in the loss.

The Raiders finished the year at 28-3. The Raiders won Sandhills Athletic 3A/4A and captured the program’s fourth regional championship. Richmond returned to the State Championship Game for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 1996 and 1997.

Myers Park won the program’s first state championship, completing a stellar 28-4 season and winning the So Meck 7 4A. The Mustangs won the program’s third regional championship and entered the state championship game for the first time since 1966.

The 2023 NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award winners for the 4A Men's Basketball Championship were Dakota Chavis of Richmond and Sam Walters of Myers Park.