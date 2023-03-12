Island fashion: the first “Seychelles Fashion Week Dubai” will take place in May





Seychelles Fashion Week in Dubai will be the commercial version of the annual fashion week held in the island nation. (Seychelles Fashion Week) Photo License Buy a photo

The first edition of Seychelles Fashion Week in Dubaischeduled for May 13 will provide participating designers with a platform to connect with outlets and buyers, the show organizer said. Launched at Expo Dubai last year, Seychelles Fashion Week in Dubai will be the commercial version of the annual fashion week held in the island nation. The launch coincides with the fifth anniversary of fashion week. Event organizer Terry Carolla told SNA on Monday that holding Seychelles Fashion Week internationally is part of the development and growth of the fashion week, the first edition to be held in Dubai. He shared that the main goal is “to get participating designers to do business, connect with outlets interested in selling their clothes, or strike deals with buyers. Our partner in Dubai is in this trade and has a huge network of people in the industry, including shops, buyers and bloggers, and he is already working on those things in order to have those people present during the show itself. THE Seychelles Fashion Week in Dubai will take place over one day and will include fashion shows and business forums. Carolla traveled to Dubai to experience one of the fashion shows there, several elements of which he will adopt. “To begin with, the event will be one day but in the future it will be a few days. We want to see how things go first, just like we did with the local. We are again to finalize the order of events,” Carolla said. He added that for the business forum, he encourages Seychellois businessmen “from any industry, who are looking for a partner or an investor to participate because our partner owns an investment company. I want to encourage creators and entrepreneurs Seychellois to make the most of because there are a lot of opportunities that can come from it.” Carolla said he was working closely with the Seychelles Investment Board (SIB) and the Creative Seychelles Agency (CSA) and had already contacted the Ministry of Tourism and the Seychelles Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). ) to engage them. A maximum of 25 models and 10 designers – Seychellois, Dubai-based and international – will join the show. The local version of the annual Seychelles Fashion Week will be held this year on its usual schedule – from November 25 to December 1, however, show locations have yet to be confirmed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.seychellesnewsagency.com/articles/18321/Island%2Bfashion%2BFirst%2B%2522Seychelles%2BFashion%2BWeek%2BDubai%2522%2Bto%2Bbe%2Bheld%2Bin%2BMay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos