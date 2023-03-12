SSM regrets the customer’s inconvenience but respects the dress code





KUALA LUMPUR: Companies Commission Malaysia (SSM) expresses regret after a woman was barred from her office in Ipoh due to improper dress, but sticks to her dress code . SSM said the dress code for customers at its service counter has long been adopted and takes into account all sections of society. READ ALSO : Hem humor: Woman banned from government building in Ipoh for dressing up “On March 10, the client was assisted by SSM agents and completed her transaction at 3:20 p.m. the same day,” the commission said in a statement Saturday, March 11. The commission went on to say that it welcomes suggestions to improve customer service. On Friday March 10, Khor Hooi Chin, 41, of Pantai Remis, whose dress length was slightly above her knees, was refused entry to the building by a staff member who informed her that her attire did not conform to the agency’s dress code. . In a video she posted, the woman could be heard asking the male member of staff what part of her outfit was not presentable. The man then continued to say that he could not let her go to the offices on the upper floors because her attire did not comply with the guidelines. When contacted, Khor said she was in the building at 11 a.m. but was stopped by the guard. She then asked to speak to a member of staff, who came to tell her that she was not dressed according to the rules. I then had to leave the place and go to a mall to buy a longer skirt with my original dress. After doing all that, I had to wait until 2:45 p.m. for the office to reopen, she added. Khor maintained that there was nothing inappropriate about her attire, which was office attire. This is not the first time such a case has occurred. We hear about it all the time, but nothing is done. In my case, I traveled a long way and lost the whole day before doing my job, said a frustrated Khor.

