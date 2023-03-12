The best men’s watches and jewelry for 2023 red carpet events – The Hollywood Reporter





Audemars Piguet Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills Courtesy of the brand The bezel of this 37mm white gold Royal Oak Selfwinding timepiece is set with 32 baguette-cut diamonds, while the smoky blue dial features diamond indexes. Trevor Noah rocks AP; price on request, at Audemars Piguet, Beverly Hills Tiffany & co. Tiffany & co. Courtesy of the brand Jean Schlumberger’s iconic ‘Bird on a Rock’ design is updated with the ‘Bird on a Pearl’ capsule collection, which includes this brooch crafted with a natural saltwater pearl under a diamond embellished bird; price on request, at Tiffany & Co., Beverly Hills rolex rolex Courtesy of the brand Diamond-paved dial with diamond and sapphire indexes, bezel set with diamonds and the brand’s iconic President bracelet highlight this 40 mm Oyster Perpetual Day-Date in 18-carat white gold. Mark Wahlberg and Russell Crowe were spotted in diamond-set Rolexes; price on request, at the Rolex boutique in Gearys, Beverly Hills Gucci Gucci Courtesy of the brand High jewelry, the Solitaire ring in white gold and diamonds features a heart-shaped tourmaline; price on request, available exclusively at Gucci, Place Vendôme, Paris Jaeger Lecoultre Jaeger Lecoultre Courtesy of the brand The 40mm Master Ultra Thin Tourbillon self-winding watch in red gold features a diamond-set bezel and a tourbillon at 6 o’clock. Nicholas Hoult is a brand ambassador; $92,500, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Beverly Hills Jacob & Co. Jacob & Co. Courtesy of the brand Sixteen Ashoka-cut diamonds totaling 6.66 carats are set in 18k white gold on these fold-over clasp cufflinks; $64,000, at Jacob & Co., New York Chopard Chopard Courtesy of the brand Limited to eight pieces, the LUC Flying T Twin Joaillerie watch features 32.45 carats of diamonds covering the dial and a 42mm platinum case; price on request, at Chopard, Beverly Hills Richard Mille Richard Mille Courtesy of the brand The 18-carat red gold case of the RM 17-01 Tourbillon Manual Winding is entirely set with baguette-cut diamonds and surrounds a skeleton dial with tourbillon; $1.52 million, at Richard Mille, Beverly Hills This story first appeared in the March 8 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

