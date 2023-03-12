What the Champagne Carpet Means for Oscar Fashion





HOLLYWOOD– For the first time in over 60 years, Oscar’s carpet is not red. The debate over the champagne color of the rug has been going on since Wednesday when it was revealed – and already so many people have weighed in online. One fan even posted on Instagram, on behalf of many, that “it’s not the Oscars without a red carpet.” Another on Twitter worried that the champagne color would look dirty at the end of the night. However, others disagree – tweeting that the red carpet is “so…dated and the new carpet shows the fashion better!” Turns out an expert agrees. “I love the red carpet because of its history, its heritage and what it means. But the champagne-colored carpet is better for fashion. It will really show off the dresses better,” said Alex Badia, WWD style director. Badia points out that a dress worn by Oscar nominee Jamie Lee Curtis when she won the Screen Actor’s Guild would have worked better on a champagne-colored carpet. “She looks amazing. And also her attitude, the way she owns it, that’s all I want,” Badia said. Michelle Yeoh barely went high fashion for her role in ‘Everything, Everywhere All At Once’, but her appearances on the awards circuit – that’s another story. “Michelle Yeoh is becoming a fashion icon right before our eyes,” Badia added. In the case of Angela Bassett, nearly 30 years separate her Oscar nominations. “She’s redefining what an ageless approach to fashion and women in general is. I think we’ve seen more and more how to break down barriers around who, how old, whatever, just feel competent and powerful. And she’s definitely a wonderful example,” Badia said. One day, these big stars might nominate Amiera-Dior Traynham-Artis. She’s a young entrepreneur from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn in Los Angeles looking to kick the Oscar nominees into her own. “Anytime someone sees my shoes…I can do that too,” Traynham-Artis said. For the 12-year-old and for world-renowned designers, Oscar Sunday remains fashion’s most important showcase. “What we’re going to see in the champagne colored carpet on Sunday will have a global impact and therefore such a big fashion moment. It’s the biggest fashion moment yet today, the number one carpet in the world,” says badia.

