Lori Harvey shines in a metallic blue dress and sandals for Hennessy XO – Footwear News





Lori Harvey continues her fashionable reign by attending the star-studded Hennessy XO dinner with Dior Men & Fendi Creative Director Kim Jones in New York on Friday night. Earlier this year, the cognac company and Jones announced their collaboration, where he created a limited-edition cognac collection and signature sneaker to be revealed later this month.

Lori Harvey attends as Hennessy XO and Kim Jones celebrate the launch of their new collaboration at Aman New York on March 10 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Hennessy XO To celebrate the evening, Harvey donned an unreleased number from LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 collection. She turned to her stylist and longtime friend, Elly Karamoh, to shine at the event. They opted for a metallic blue dress with a high neckline, pronounced sleeves that peeked past her fingers, and a form-fitting bodice. Harvey and the New York designer have worked together before and it’s a perfect match as the brand’s ultra-sexy vibes align with Harvey’s style aesthetic. Related Hairstylist Ro Morgan chose a blunt bob style while makeup artist Nadia Tayeh played in the sharp contours around Harvey’s eyes. Altogether, the glam team delivered an ultra-chic aesthetic.

Saint Laurent snakeskin sandals CREDIT: saksfifthavenue.com As for the shoes, Steve Harvey’s daughter-in-law donned a pair of Saint Laurent snakeskin leather sandals, priced at $1,495. Coming to a pointed open toe and 3.75 inch stiletto heel, the style features an Ayers snake leather upper and a crystal embellished lip accent at the toe.

Jeremy Pope, Lori Harvey, Prabal Gurung and Precious Lee attend as Hennessy XO and Kim Jones celebrate the launch of their new collaboration at Aman New York on March 10 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Hennessy XO Harvey has an ultra-chic dress sense that she continues to display at formal events while traveling and when hitting the sidewalk around Los Angeles. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and sportswear. Harvey’s footwear style is equally sleek, consisting of multiple Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She made a name for herself in the industry starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing. The IMG model’s closet is stocked with pieces from designer labels like Tom Ford, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin. Jeremy Pope, Precious Lee, Prabal Gurung and Natasha Lyonne were also present at the event. PHOTOS: Lori Harvey’s boldest style moments over the years

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/fashion/celebrity-style/lori-harvey-hennessy-x-o-blue-dress-sandals-kim-jones-party-1203428489/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos