Tarun Tahiliani: Indian fashion must be very sensual

Designer Tarun Tahiliani presented his new collection titled Sheer Drama where he showcased the magic of catwalk drapes. Inspired by the ever-flowing essence of water, the drapes intuitively took shape as silhouettes, playing with the hem of desire. An ode to timeless Indian drapery, the Spring/Summer collection tries tradition in Tarun Tahilian’s inimitable India Modern style, preserving rich textile heritage and cultural identity, in a way that is cerebral yet simple for the contemporary wearer. Actor Shobhita Dhulipala turned into a star for him. In an exclusive interview, the designer talks about his penchant for drapes, the bridal trend he loves and what inspires him on a daily basis.

There is always something eclectic and a touch of sensuality that you will find in a Tarun Tahiliani blouse. What inspires you to create exciting new blouse designs season after season?



TT: When people ask me what is the timeless Indian drape? – it’s the sari, and what do women associate with it? It’s the blouse. Many years ago I started experimenting with the blouse – you know, the draped blouses, the ruched blouses, the backless cholis – my mom wore those when I was a kid – so it was always that thing around of me growing up and so, I guess, it just seemed like the relevant thing to keep working on. I think Indian fashion is and should be very sensual. So tonight’s show has a lot of curtains; it has many new ways of draping and even with the dress at the end that Shobhita is wearing, is based on a choli, but draped like a dhoti below, and these are all different components of Indian fashion that we continue to evolve into new sculpted and molded shapes.

What were the dominant colors of this collection?



TT: The collection encompasses a wide range of colors ranging from neutrals, nudes, iridescent pastels, washed-out metallics and pops of red. These hues were expressed through airy drapes, light textures and structured drapes combined with reimagined traditional embroideries, in non-traditional sprays and decors.

Tell us about your association with Lakme this season.



TT: Showcasing my vision of lightness through the lens of fashion, this collection embodies my effort to make every woman look and feel #UnapologeticallyM. For my part, I believe that finding your true self, embracing yourself and expressing yourself completely is about being yourself without shame. Through this collection, my effort has been to create a fashion medium that allows today’s contemporary woman to channel her Indian roots while standing up for herself at the intersection of beauty and fashion.

What role has beauty played in your collection? What was your inspiration?



TT: In my opinion, beauty and fashion have always gone hand in hand. Over time, the Indian woman has always enjoyed her saree, kajal, bindi and a splash of color on her lips and cheeks. With Indian heritage at the heart of my collection, I tried to marry the sheerness, lightness and translucency of the two new beauty launches this fashion week season – the Lakm Absolute Lip Mousse and the Lakm 9to5 CC with collection elements such as layers, wrinkles and sparkles.

What is your advice to new-age brides?



TT: You know, my only new-age wife is the one who’s not trying to be a costumed movie character. I say just be yourself! There are a lot of cool brides I’ve seen who have their hair down and want to play The Beatles (if they like them) when you go out. They are genuine themselves and are not trying to be a movie actress or role play. It’s her day to share, and she’ll shine in all her glory by being unashamedly herself!

What do you think is the hottest bridal trend this season?



I think, for me at least, the hottest bridal trend is that more and more girls are choosing to look alike these days. There is much less differentiation between their appearance – yes, they may be a little more dressed up, with better jewelry – but this separation between the image of a bride and her normal life (which existed 50- 60 years old) has come full circle today.