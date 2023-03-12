52 Hilarious Clothing Designs People Had To Shame This Facebook Group (New Pics)

“The band was originally just a wedding dress shaming band called ‘You Can’t Put On A White Skirt And Call It A Wedding Dress,’ but over time as more and more people joined, I decided to allow other types of dresses,” Mary explained. Then in May 2021, after Mary and the administration team decided the band needed a more inclusive name, You Can’t Just Slap Some Fabric Together And Call It A Dress was officially born.

But this dress-shaming group has been popular since the beginning. “I noticed the band gaining popularity about 6-7 months after I started it, and it honestly came out of nowhere,” Mary previously told Bored Panda. “I didn’t expect it to be such a big group, but honestly I should have because back then shame groups were a big trend on Facebook.”

“Looking back, I think the thing about shameful groups in general that brings people together and really resonates with them is the idea that there are things so bad out there that they feel forced to share them with everyone for a good laugh,” she continued. “Just like when a bunch of kids at school see a teacher with a really bad tie and crack a few jokes. For me, it’s that same concept, just on a much bigger scale, that really makes these groups what they are.”