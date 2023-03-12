The 90s dressing room looks good on you, sir!

Have you ever thought back to simpler times of listening to the boing-boing of your dial-up connection before logging into your AOL account, which had no email because no one you knew had signed up yet?

Gentlemen, I have excellent news. In terms of clothing, those beautiful days of pleated chinos and baggy polo shirts have come full circle.

If you’ve ever looked at a picture of Steve Jobs circa 1997 and thought, “What a great cardigan,” you’re in luck and you’re on trend.

Fashion journalist Amy Odell, who writes the Substack Back Row newsletter, identified the latest look in menswear as the CEO of 90s tech, where the fitted silhouette was ditched for lightweight pants, blousy shirts and medium blue wide leg jeans.

During the spring/summer men’s fashion shows, the atmosphere was much more in Palo Alto than on Wall Street.

At Herms in Paris, there were definite shades of Chandler Bing in his casual beige pants worn with an open pocket (albeit leather) shirt over a T-shirt and lace-up high-top sneakers.

In Milan, Giorgio Armani opted for casual trousers in white and navy, paired with sporty zip-up bombers, while suits were deconstructed, with waistcoats over collarless shirts.

The once-suited Brioni man also relaxed, wearing his pleated wide-leg pants with baggy shirts and simple flip-flops. At Brunello Cucinelli, Jeff Bezos’ favorite distressed pale blue jeans were paired with pink shirts, black ties and plaid sports jackets, while cable knit cardigans were styled with cargo shorts.

Also featured was the signature tech-bro puffer jacket, in a mix of style over denim and striped shirts with pleated pants. The sartorial vibe is definitely that of the new reality of the week, every day feels like a dressy Friday, working from anywhere, with formal two-piece suits relegated to the back of the wardrobe and released only for weddings , baptisms and funerals. If you must wear a suit, be sure to show it off.

Forget the full shirt/tie combination and maybe look to Korean pop superstar Jimin for reference. At a recent Dior men’s fashion show, he wore his understated gray suit with a turtleneck and color-matching sneakers.

Or take inspiration from Beckham’s youngest son, Cruz, who at the same event wore a baggy gray suit with an untucked shirt, backwards tie and white sneakers.

The secret to this look is to play. So if you’re wearing chinos, loosen them up with a t-shirt.

If you wear jeans, balance them with a smart shirt or swap a blazer for a cardigan. Wear open shirts over T-shirts and lightweight knitwear.

At Hermès, there were definite shades of Chandler Bing in beige pants and open shirts

Ditch the formal leather shoes for soft suede boots, sneakers or Birkenstocks. This high-low slack in menswear has taken off on the high street.

Sales of chino shorts have increased even in winter, with John Lewis reporting a 325% increase in searches compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Uniqlo’s best-selling piece is a simple oversized crew-neck t-shirt that this season comes in wide yellow and gray stripes.

His new U collection also features pale blue baggy jeans, button-up polo shirts and beige crew-neck sweaters.

Karen Hall, Head of Menswear Design at Marks & Spencer, said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on the casualisation of menswear, accelerating us towards a more hybrid approach to dress, the formal and casual becoming harder to define.”

At Brunello Cucinelli, a favorite of Jeff Bezos (pictured), distressed pale blue jeans were teamed with pink shirts, black ties and checked sports jackets

The runway welcomed laid-back Palo Alto looks this season, with an emphasis on loose, laid-back styles

It is this idea of ​​mix and match that is now key.

“The best pieces are the ones that offer the most versatility and can be multi-tasked,” she says.

This season, M&S is betting on shirts, “but not the shirt you remember from the past,” says Hall. This spring it’s all about “double layered shirt looks, throwing one over a casual tee for a more relaxed vibe.”

Improved versions of old favorites are a good place to start if you need to replenish your stocks.

Cos has knitted silk polo shirts (59, cosstores.com), which are perfect for adding shine to an easy weekend outfit (wear with belted chinos); while its pointed collar half-zip sweatshirt is the perfect hybrid piece (59).

Stick to classic colors of blue, gray, black and beige, and avoid anything busier than a chunky striped t-shirt.

The best thing about the new era of tech-bosses? You probably already do.

Feel free to bask in the blue glow of your Apple products while offering advice to Gen Z on where to find the perfect silver-tipped leather belt.