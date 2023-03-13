Melbourne Fashion Festival issues apology after brand uses Arabic text for ‘Allah’

PayPalMelbourne Fashion Festival has issued an apology after some catwalk attendees took offense to a number of garments displayed by models on the catwalk.

Melbourne brand NOT A MAN’S DREAM, founded by Samantha Saint James in 2022, printed the Arabic text for ‘Allah’ on outfits worn by models on Saturday night, some of which were see-through.

PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival said in a statement on Sunday: ‘We understand that some of the pieces featured as part of last night’s closing runway offended some members of our community.

“The Festival did not intend to disrespect anyone and we apologize for any offense caused.”

“We have been in contact with the designer of NOT A MAN’S DREAM and we have agreed together to remove certain content from our channels.”

In an additional statement obtained by The Sydney Morning Heralddesigner Saint James said: “I apologize for any offense or disrespect caused by some of the pieces I showed during the MFF show on Saturday night.

“I understood how some clothes may have offended. It was the opposite of my intention and for that I am very sorry.

Melbourne model Mona Khalifa was among those who raised concerns after attending the show, calling the display “vile”.

She pointed out that one of the models wore a sheer version of the garment and appeared to go without a bra underneath.

“I couldn’t contain my anger, I couldn’t put this off anymore,” she began in a series of posts on Instagram Stories.

“This Not A Man’s Dream designer had this on the runway, it had the word Allah on it, look how she is dressed, she is literally naked and there is the word Allah all over her body.”

“Honestly there is a fine line between art and disrespect, it goes way beyond disrespect,” Mona continued.

“There is no reason for anyone to put the word Allah or anything Islamic on something like that, literally no reason, you could have put any other Arabic phrase.”

“Honestly, I don’t care if they stop inviting me to these events. Disrespecting my religion is where I draw the line, it’s despicable. Shout out to the models who refused to walk for this designer,” she added.

National Council of Australian Imams spokesman Bilal Rauf said age slammed the label for “discourtesy and disrespect”.

“The use of certain words and symbols that have religious significance should be used with respect,” he said.