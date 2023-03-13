Fashion
Melbourne Fashion Festival issues apology after brand uses Arabic text for ‘Allah’
PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival issues apology after label used Arabic text for ‘Allah’ on see-through garments worn by models on runway in ‘vile’ display
PayPalMelbourne Fashion Festival has issued an apology after some catwalk attendees took offense to a number of garments displayed by models on the catwalk.
Melbourne brand NOT A MAN’S DREAM, founded by Samantha Saint James in 2022, printed the Arabic text for ‘Allah’ on outfits worn by models on Saturday night, some of which were see-through.
PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival said in a statement on Sunday: ‘We understand that some of the pieces featured as part of last night’s closing runway offended some members of our community.
“The Festival did not intend to disrespect anyone and we apologize for any offense caused.”
“We have been in contact with the designer of NOT A MAN’S DREAM and we have agreed together to remove certain content from our channels.”
PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival has issued an apology after some attendees took offense to some of the clothing displayed by the NOT A MAN’S DREAM brand (pictured)
Melbourne brand NOT A MAN’S DREAM, founded by Samantha Saint James in 2022, printed the Arabic text for ‘Allah’ on outfits worn on the catwalk on Saturday night, some of which were see-through (pictured)
In an additional statement obtained by The Sydney Morning Heralddesigner Saint James said: “I apologize for any offense or disrespect caused by some of the pieces I showed during the MFF show on Saturday night.
“I understood how some clothes may have offended. It was the opposite of my intention and for that I am very sorry.
Melbourne model Mona Khalifa was among those who raised concerns after attending the show, calling the display “vile”.
She pointed out that one of the models wore a sheer version of the garment and appeared to go without a bra underneath.
“I couldn’t contain my anger, I couldn’t put this off anymore,” she began in a series of posts on Instagram Stories.
“This Not A Man’s Dream designer had this on the runway, it had the word Allah on it, look how she is dressed, she is literally naked and there is the word Allah all over her body.”
PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival said in a statement: “We understand that some of the pieces featured as part of last night’s closing runway offended some members of our community. The Festival did not intend to disrespect anyone and we apologize for any offense caused’
In an additional statement, designer Saint James said: “I apologize for any offense or disrespect caused by some of the pieces I showed during the MFF show on Saturday night. I have come to understand how some clothes caused offense. It was the opposite of my intention and for that I am very sorry’
“Honestly there is a fine line between art and disrespect, it goes way beyond disrespect,” Mona continued.
“There is no reason for anyone to put the word Allah or anything Islamic on something like that, literally no reason, you could have put any other Arabic phrase.”
“Honestly, I don’t care if they stop inviting me to these events. Disrespecting my religion is where I draw the line, it’s despicable. Shout out to the models who refused to walk for this designer,” she added.
National Council of Australian Imams spokesman Bilal Rauf said age slammed the label for “discourtesy and disrespect”.
“The use of certain words and symbols that have religious significance should be used with respect,” he said.
Melbourne model Mona Khalifa (pictured) was among those who raised concerns after attending the show, calling the display ‘vile’ She pointed out that one of the models wore a sheer version of the garment and appeared to go without a bra underneath.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11850331/Melbourne-Fashion-Festival-issues-apology-brand-used-Arabic-text-Allah.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mountain Hawks Drop Spring Break Opener vs. Eastern Illinois
- Melbourne Fashion Festival issues apology after brand uses Arabic text for ‘Allah’
- I use my cancer diagnosis to help others
- Legend of Heroes Kuro no Kiseki Goldberg Free Download
- Dr No by Percival Everett criticizes something from nothing | Fiction
- “Very good news” for localized prostate cancer: ProtecT results
- Sample Logic – Modern Animated Percussion (KONTAKT) Free Download
- Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘Everything Everywhere’ : NPR
- Aruna Qualifies For Round Of 32 At WTT Singapore Smash — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News
- Scientists study how maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy affects children’s brain development
- Bonfire Peaks Lost Memories GoldBerg Free Download
- The Last of Us’ Neil Druckmann says they would only consider recasting Bella Ramsey if she wanted to leave