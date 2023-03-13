See Her Sparkly Beige Dress – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, looked happy and beaming on the 2023 Oscars red carpet on Sunday. The actress, who is nominated for an award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the 2022 film, Everything everywhere all at once, wore a light beige dress with long sleeves covered in sparkling sequins. She added sparkly earrings to the look and showed off her classic short hairstyle. In addition to being nominated for an individual Oscar, Jamie Lee is nominated with her Everything everywhere all at once castmates for the biggest prize of the night, Best Picture. The hit feature also won awards in many other categories, including Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay. The film, which is about a Chinese-American mother traveling through time and space in order to save the multiverse, also made a lasting impression with numerous wins at other major awards ceremonies earlier in the year. the year, including the Critics Choice Awards and Screen Actors. Guild rewards. Jamie Lee, who plays IRS Inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the film, was among the honorees this season, when she won an individual Screen Actors Guild Award in the Outstanding Performance category of a actress in a supporting role. She also won with the rest of the Everything everywhere all at once casting in the category Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The night turned out to be memorable when the legendary star kissed her co-star michelle yeo after being announced the winner of her individual award from the Screen Actors Guild. After the kiss went viral, Jamie Lee admitted she didn’t even remember doing it until she saw it online and on TV. I didn’t know I kissed Michelle until they showed me, she said HEY at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month. I’m telling you, the word shocked you, you must be thinking we all think we’re going to win things. I am not of that ilk. More about Jamie Lee Curtis I don’t wake up and say to myself, Mhmva win,” she continued. I do not think about it. I try not to think about it for a second because it’s not that for me. This is the real work that I have to do, and the rest is kind of an imaginary part. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Related link Related: Michelle Yeoh Wins Best Actress Oscar: Watch the Speech and See the Other Winners from the Past 20 Years Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2023/03/12/jamie-lee-curtis-oscars-2023-dress-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos