Fashion
The 24 Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars
The 2023 Oscars celebrated the best cinematic performances of the year, but the red carpet has already seen the actors give their best fashion performances wrapping up a thrilling awards season with their best ensembles. Many stars have chosen designs that contrast the traditional with the contemporary, resulting in looks that are familiar (glamorous and glitzy!) but entirely fresh.
White turned out to be the key color of the evening: the stars leaned on minimalist, even slightly bridal looks. Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams, for her part, shone in her Chanel Couture dress which included a sheer and embellished cape overlay. Contestant Michelle Yeoh went the feather route in her sweetheart neckline Dior dress. Rooney Mara delighted fashion fans in a vintage empire waist white Alexander McQueen dress from The Girl Who Lived in a Tree’s acclaimed Fall 2008 collection.
That’s not to say the night was devoid of colorful clothing (although the literal carpet is champagne-colored instead of red). Cate Blanchetts draped Louis Vuitton’s number, with a pop of aqua blue across the top, looked sleek and streamlined. Hong Chau opted for a soft pink Prada column dress, complemented by a black sequin train. Actress Kerry Condon brought a ray of sunshine with her strapless yellow Versace dress.
The leading men of the night, meanwhile, experimented with the costume in subtle ways. It was less experience is more dressing: Austin Butler chose a sleek black Saint Laurent tuxedo, but spiced things up with the help of patent boots with a slight heel, a more modern take on a dress shoe. Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson also chided a simple costume in favor of an embroidered Bode style, with a pretty pink floral pattern as trim. Just enough visual interest to make it stand out.
Below, check out the best-dressed stars at the 2023 Oscars. What were your favorite celebrity looks? Be sure to vote below and come back to see which ensemble is the best dressed of the night.
