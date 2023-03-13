Eva Longoria shines in an Art Deco Zuhair Murad dress at the 2023 Oscars – WWD





Eva Longoria shone in the couture of Zuhair Murad at the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Her look is fresh from the Spring 2023 couture show, as the Lebanese designer’s latest collection debuted in Paris in January. Longoria’s set included a floor choker. Her dress was reminiscent of Art Deco design, as it featured a geometric pattern adorned with sequins and silver stones. It matched perfectly with the actress’s Chopard earrings and rings, which were adorned with diamonds. Longoria also wore metallic platform peep-toe pumps. Charlene Roxborough Konsker did her hair for the occasion. Eva Longoria at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Gilbert Flores for Variety Longoria’s long brunette locks have been slicked back into a wet look, thanks to her longtime hairstylist, Ken Paves. For makeup, the actress wore a smoky eye and a peachy nude lip. Makeup artist Elan Bongiorno created the actress’ look using L’Oréal products. Longoria has been a beauty brand ambassador since the 2000s. Eva Longoria at the Oscars. Gilbert Flores for Variety The actress is one of many stars who will present awards at the 2023 Oscars. Longoria rose to prominence as one of the stars of CBS’s “Young and the Restless,” but it was ABC’s Emmy-winning drama “Desperate Housewives” that put her on the map. Now she goes behind the camera. In 2023, Longoria made her directorial debut with the feature film “Flamin’ Hot”, which details the origin story of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. It premiered on South by Southwest (SXSW) in March and is set to debut on Hulu this summer. Eva Longoria Gilbert Flores for Variety The annual Oscars celebrate the film, cinematography and artists who bring the characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to showcase photography during arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to deviate from red since the 33rd Academy Awards in 1961.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/eva-longoria-oscars-red-carpet-2023-zuhair-murad-dress-1235580151/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos