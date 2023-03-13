Lady Gaga grabbed her Oscars dress right next to Gigi Hadid





Lady Gagas’ journey to the 2023 Oscars has been an interesting one. There was a bit of back and forth over whether or not she would attend, but when the champagne carpet was rolled out, there she was, completely glamorous and ready to play her Oscar-nominated son, Hold My Hand. . But that’s Stefani Germanotta was talking about, and after all that drama, she couldn’t appear in anything. So the singer took a look right off the track, and straight to Gigi Hadid. For the ceremony, Gaga wore a Versace dress modeled by Hadid at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 presentation, shown in Los Angeles just three days ago. Hadid helped close the show in the gown, a drop-waist dress featuring a strapless semi-sheer tulle top with a pointed bust and a box-pleated wool and silk A-line skirt adorned with the Medusa belt from the Versaces 1995 collection. . The dress is utterly stunning and even features a completely sheer, low-cut back. Gaga smartly kept the style fairly simple, wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry in the form of a platinum diamond necklace, studs, bracelet and ring. She then pulled her hair back into a French braided bun and went glamorous with dark lined eye makeup and a bold red lip. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Again, Gagas’ appearance on the mat was slightly surprising. It was announced a few days ago that the singer would not be present, as she is busy filming the next Joker: Madness Two. The news was disappointing, but understandable, and just when we accepted it, Gaga shocked us again on Sunday when Variety revealed that the singer would actually perform the Top Gun: Maverick price theme. And considering she gave us that Versace red carpet showcase, it seems like the last-minute change was totally worth it. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her choice of dress also provided another moment in Gagas’ longtime, under-the-radar relationship with Hadid. Yes, the singer and the model have actually been friends for a while, and we like to think Gaga called Hadid for advice on how to show off the dress on the red carpet.

