What should I wear under a sheer dress?

I bought a sporty, stretchy, bone-colored, mid-calf length dress for daytime wear. Now I find that in sunlight you can see through the dress. What is the underwear protocol for a see-through dress? How Much Skin Should I Show? Joan, Wayland, Mass.

Like so many other things when it comes to dressing these days (trends, dress codes), there is no longer a specific undergarment protocol for what to wear under a see-through outfit, but only a variety of options. That’s good news on the one hand: it’s great to have the freedom to make your own choices, without strict social constraints. On the other hand, it’s stressful: who needs so many extra daily decisions in their life?

Additionally, you must consider how, exactly, the choices you make will be read by those around you; the messages you send to those around you. No matter how much we celebrate body positivity and the idea that not being afraid to show your skin is owning it, it’s undeniable that there will be people who misinterpret what’s on display. .

How much you want to deal with this problem is important. The same goes for context: transparency on the street or among friends, for example, will be received differently than transparency in the office, where you probably don’t want your clothes to distract from your arguments.

In my opinion, there are four choices.

First, the most obvious and safest solution is to wear knee-length briefs underneath; a dress under the dress. This makes it possible to be a little provocative but without real revelation. Then the question becomes: do you emphasize that fact with, say, black briefs, or do you go tone-on-tone or neutral, matching your skin tone, so the effect is kind of false transparency? It’s a bit more difficult for those around you, often causing a sort of double take.