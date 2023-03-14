Fashion
What should I wear under a sheer dress?
I bought a sporty, stretchy, bone-colored, mid-calf length dress for daytime wear. Now I find that in sunlight you can see through the dress. What is the underwear protocol for a see-through dress? How Much Skin Should I Show? Joan, Wayland, Mass.
Like so many other things when it comes to dressing these days (trends, dress codes), there is no longer a specific undergarment protocol for what to wear under a see-through outfit, but only a variety of options. That’s good news on the one hand: it’s great to have the freedom to make your own choices, without strict social constraints. On the other hand, it’s stressful: who needs so many extra daily decisions in their life?
Additionally, you must consider how, exactly, the choices you make will be read by those around you; the messages you send to those around you. No matter how much we celebrate body positivity and the idea that not being afraid to show your skin is owning it, it’s undeniable that there will be people who misinterpret what’s on display. .
How much you want to deal with this problem is important. The same goes for context: transparency on the street or among friends, for example, will be received differently than transparency in the office, where you probably don’t want your clothes to distract from your arguments.
In my opinion, there are four choices.
First, the most obvious and safest solution is to wear knee-length briefs underneath; a dress under the dress. This makes it possible to be a little provocative but without real revelation. Then the question becomes: do you emphasize that fact with, say, black briefs, or do you go tone-on-tone or neutral, matching your skin tone, so the effect is kind of false transparency? It’s a bit more difficult for those around you, often causing a sort of double take.
Second, you can take inspiration from the nature of the dress itself and swap the briefs for a sports bra and lycra shorts. They would provide coverage and emphasize the sporty aspect of the look. And if the dress is simple, the undergarments can also add layers of color, or even patterns, underneath.
Third, you could turn to miu miu, where Miuccia Prada has been flirting for a few seasons with transparent looks on its catwalks, often paired with underwear in similar shades to create a sense of depth. It takes a bit more common sense, it’s kind of a veiled commentary on the body and the equally veiled nature of the dress, but it’s also very pretty and generally flattering. You should choose your underwear carefully; you can’t throw away just any old bra and pants combo.
Finally, you can completely ignore the bra Florence Poug, and simply wear the dress with briefs. This is how Anthony Vaccarello showed his pure gaze on Saint Laurentalthough he also paired them with large jackets for a bit of coverage.
Yet, as Ms. Pughs’ experience with comments and internet controversy has shown, if you go this route, you need to be ready for the response. Freeing the nipple is, even now, not exactly a simple choice.
