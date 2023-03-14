I Wore the Nude Dress Trend to the 2023 Oscars, Here’s How I Made It Work





The Oscars hold a very special place in my heart. Since I was a little girl, my mother and I had religiously observed the event, ordering takeout, listening to the pre-show festivities and dreaming of the outfits we would wear if we ever got the chance to go. to assist. For years, the program was an unattainable pipe dream for this little girl from the San Fernando Valley, until I finally landed an invite to the 95th Academy Awards. While planning my look for the momentous occasion, I found myself straying away from my typical princess silhouettes and towards a very unlikely trend: the nude dress. To better explain how I came to this style change, which is quite off-brand for me personally, I first need to explain my fashion strategy for the evening. While a glitzy, extravagant dress might seem like a top choice for an event like the Oscars, I ultimately didn’t think it was the appropriate choice for a media guest like me. A star and/or nominee walking the red carpet certainly deserves a standout fashion moment (looking at you, Allison Williams and Rihanna), but as a lowly, non-famous member of the public, I thought it was better to be wrong. the side of simple elegance. Now, those two words probably aren’t the ones that come to mind when considering the nude dress trend sweeping Instagram and TikTok feeds right now. The see-through look is generally bold and provocative, with barely any undergarments or underwear worn underneath. However, when I spotted a gorgeous ultra-luxury net rhinestone maxi dress Flower of Evil boutique in Los Angeles, I knew the beaded masterpiece offered endless possibilities and deserved a red carpet moment. To make it a bit more formal, I opted for a simple black dress to wear underneath which kept me from showing too much skin. Also, considering the head-to-toe embellishment of the dress, she didn’t need a lot of accessories as it was a statement piece in itself. I went with my black strappy sandals, a vintage beaded clutch and metallic wing earrings from Mignonne Gavigan. So, believe it or not, it only took a few minutes to put my Oscars outfit together. Entering the famous Dolby Theater for the big night, I quickly felt overshadowed by the jaw-dropping dresses gracing the carpet and even the general admission line through which I was ushered. It truly is a night where people embrace their most glamorous selves. But, my confidence in my subtly glitzy look was quickly restored as several people complimented me on my choice: Oh, wow, that’s a great dress, you look great in it, I love that dress. Now, to be clear, self-confidence and a sense of worth must always come from within, and your personal opinion of yourself always comes first. But on a night as memorable as this, it sure felt good, no, great to get some validation. Angela Melero It’s safe to say that I walked with a little strut as the night wore on and I went from the Academy Awards to the lively Governors Ball after-party. My sequin dress was a hit and made me feel like a star in her own right. And while it wasn’t the fancy ballgown I imagined on the family couch as a little girl, it was the perfect embodiment of who I am as a 37-year-old woman: confident, poised and ready for a good party. Such is the power of the nude dress. Ahead, shop my outfit and get ready to make your own red carpet dream come true this year. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

