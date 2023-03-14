Photos, details from the red carpet – WWD

The 2023 awards season wrapped up with Sunday night’s Oscars, with the awards show offering several standout menswear looks in line with what onlookers have seen over the past few months.

Austin Butler, Paul Mescal, Michael B. Jordan and more gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night in a range of high fashion looks from design houses like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Fendi and more.

Many celebrities have continued the fashion trend of awards season by putting a modern twist on classic men’s suits, such as wearing brightly colored traditional tuxedos or swapping tailored suits for more relaxed silhouettes.

This was seen on actor Seth Rogen, who became known for his bold, laid back and fashionable style. Rogen attended the Oscars in a white Brioni tuxedo jacket paired with dark gray pants and a matching bow tie.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Actor Harry Shum Jr. also took a more creative approach to men’s suits for the awards show, wearing fashion brand Adeam’s first custom men’s suit. According to Adeam’s creative director, Hanako Maeda, the costume draws inspiration from Shum Jr.’s cultural background and the brand’s “East meets West” philosophy by incorporating a layered collar and belt in the shape of a belt to the classic white tuxedo.

Other stars subtly revisited otherwise classic silhouettes, like Pedro Pascal in an oversized Zegna suit and Riz Ahmed, who wore a Prada jacket with an oversized collar and bright pink lapel.

Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan showcased one of the most daring menswear looks of the night: a custom Louis Vuitton lavender wool suit complete with metal flower closures.

The most notable male looks from the Oscars were complemented by stars who stayed true to classic male suits, including Butler in Saint Laurent, Andrew Garfield in Fendi and Jordan in Louis Vuitton.

